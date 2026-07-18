3 Songs From the 1970s That Could Have Been Country Standards in Another Lifetime

These three 1970s songs could easily be country standards in another lifetime. With narrative lyrics and simple chord structures, these hits all have a little country in them.

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“Landslide” — Fleetwood Mac

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“Landslide” eventually became a country song, thanks to The Chicks, proving this theory. But, even without that trio giving this rock classic a twang, the Stevie Nicks version originally could’ve been construed as a country hit. Nicks’ vocals are the stuff of rock magic, but she leans a little softer from time to time, especially in this song. If presented under different contexts, “Landslide” could live in the intersection of 1970s country and folk songs.

“Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love? / Can the child within my heart rise above? / Can I sail through the changin’ ocean tides? / Can I handle the seasons of my life?” are tender, reflective lyrics that any country artist would be proud to deliver. “Landslide” will always be a rock mainstay, but it has broad appeal as well.

“Midnight Train To Georgia” — Gladys Knight & The Pips

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With a few production changes, Gladys Knight & The Pips’ “Midnight Train To Georgia” could be a country classic. This genre loves to reference the Southern states. This song checks that box. But, more than that, there is something innate in the delivery and narrative storytelling that makes this 1970s song a shoo-in for country music.

“He’s leaving / On that midnight train to Georgia / Said he’s going back / To a simpler place and time,” are lyrics that could easily be from a country song if you didn’t know any better. Knight’s vocals make this a soul classic, but there is ample opportunity for the song to move into another genre if a brave country artist dared to cover it and change the production style.

“How Can You Mend A Broken Heart” — Bee Gees

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Country music loves three-part harmony. Few bands have done that better than the Bee Gees. One of their best acoustic-driven songs, “How Can You Mend A Broken Heart”, could be a country song if some of the pop production was dropped and a twangier group got a hold of it.

The bare bones are there. You wouldn’t have to change much about the vocals or the instrumentation. This 1970s hit would’ve done wonders on country radio then and now.

(Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)