Watch Stevie Nicks Perform Rare Fleetwood Mac Track Live for the First Time in Over Four Decades

Over the summer, Stevie Nicks hoped to make the most of 2025 with a tour across the United States. Scheduled to kick off in August, the singer sadly announced she needed to postpone the tour after suffering a “fractured shoulder.” Not able to perform, all her shows in both August and September were canceled. But with Nicks finally recovered, she took the stage to kick off the tour in Portland, Oregon. And making up for lost time, Nicks offered several Fleetwood Mac hits, including the classic “Angel.”

Just two years after releasing their legendary album Rumours, Fleetwood Mac returned to the studio for the album Tusk. Released in 1979, the album received a warm welcome as it topped the UK Albums chart. In the United States, it climbed to No. 4 on the US Billboard 200. And among all the songs featured on the album, “Angel” became somewhat of a favorite. Although written by Nicks, she hadn’t performed the song in over three decades. Well, that changed on Wednesday.

stevie performing angel for the first time ever solo pic.twitter.com/Rd7avuWnBp — stevie nicks manager (@kajolswife) October 2, 2025

Stevie Nicks Performs Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’”

While not every fan of Nicks could make the event, thanks to the internet, they can watch the historic performance. Gaining thousands of views, fans loved seeing the singer on stage once again. “This is probably one of my most favorite Stevie songs.” Another person insisted, “This is about to go triple platinum in my house.”

With fans in the audience and at home supporting Nicks throughout her recovery, the singer appeared to be in prime shape as the concert consisted of 15 songs. Throughout the evening, she performed other hits like “Dreams”, “Gypsy”, “Gold Dust Woman”, and during the encore, she ended the night with “Landslide.”

Outside of paying tribute to Fleetwood Mac, Nicks also offered a special cover of Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’.” Although missing the summer concerts, the singer looked to finish the year off strong. Looking at her schedule, she will spend the next few months traveling to Michigan, Nevada, New York, Ohio, and more. She will end 2025 with one last performance at the Hard Rock Live on December 10th in Hollywood, Florida.

