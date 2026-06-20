3 Country Songs From the 1970s You Won’t Ever Forget No Matter When You Hear Them

When you hear a good country song, you don’t want to let it go. The work seems more valuable than gold or diamonds. A good country song can open your eyes and ears to new ideas, new characters, and new sounds. Below, we wanted to highlight three country tracks from back in the day that have stuck with us over the years. These are three songs that we can’t let go of. Indeed, these are three country songs from the 1970s you won’t ever forget, no matter when you hear them.

“Thank God I’m A Country Boy” by John Denver from ‘Back Home Again’ (1974)

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Has there ever been a country song so proud to be a country song? Indeed, has there ever been a songwriter prouder to represent the heartland? John Denver gave country music fans an anthem with this 1974 offering. Not only is the track pleasant and lovely to listen to, but it lends listeners a rallying cry. Sometimes you need a unifying center, a proverbial flag to fly. And that’s just what this song gives audiences. Everyone proud of their country roots can enjoy this tune together.

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“Pancho And Lefty” by Townes Van Zandt from ‘The Late Great Townes Van Zandt’ (1972)

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Townes Van Zandt was one of country music’s keenest songwriters, one of the genre’s sharpest lyricists. And all that talent was on display on this indelible number. On the 1972 acoustic-driven track, the artist tells a story of two characters—Pancho and Lefty—and how they navigate the law and those on the other side of it. If you want an example of what a few chords and a batch of words can really do, explore this one.

“One’s On The Way” by Loretta Lynn from ‘One’s On The Way’ (1972)

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Country music fans in the 1970s surely could never forget this track once they heard it. Back then, things like divorce, birth control, and other domestic matters were taboo. But not to Loretta Lynn. The songwriter who brought country music fan tracks like “The Pill” offered another with key insight on this 1972 tune. The job of a parent—indeed, the job of a mother—is never finished. Back then, one had to cook, clean, take care of the family, and (of course) even birth the kids! Lynn made all that responsibility clear on this unforgettable offering.

Photo by David Warner Ellis/Redferns