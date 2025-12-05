3 Songs From the 1970s With Secretly Shocking Lyrics

Many hit songs from the 1970s are pretty direct in their lyricism. Other songs from the 1970s, however, hide shocking lyrics that even fans might have missed during the first few spins. Let’s look at some examples, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

“Copacabana” by Barry Manilow

“She sits there so refined / And drinks herself half-blind / She lost her youth and she lost her Tony / Now she’s lost her mind.”

When you think of this upbeat, fun little nightclub tune from 1978, do you think of jealousy, a violent shooting, and the descent into grief-filled alcoholism? No? Well, you’re not alone there. Beneath the glitzy disco energy of this song is a tragic story that even regular listeners might have missed because they weren’t paying attention to the words. When you listen to this song with that context in mind, it really takes on a more sinister feel.

“The Logical Song” by Supertramp

“Oh, won’t you sign up your name? We’d like to feel you’re acceptable / Respectable, oh, presentable, a vegetable.”

Many songs that make it to lists like this one have a deceptively fun, upbeat musicality that distracts from the dark lyrics sung throughout. “The Logical Song” by Supertramp is a great example of that. This song is about the pressures of society and the trauma of losing one’s identity as a result. This 1979 prog-pop jam is catchy and full of great hooks. That definitely distracted more than a few listeners from the darker lyrics. Songwriter Roger Hodgson wrote this song about his experience in boarding school.

“Timothy” by The Buoys

“My stomach was full as it could be / And nobody ever got around / To findin’ Timothy.”

This tune is a bit on the underrated side, and it’s more than deserving of a spot on our list of 1970s songs with shocking lyrics… considering it’s about miners who are trapped underground and forced into cannibalism. This pop-rock hit made it to the Top 40 in the US, and I bet a majority of people didn’t grasp just how unsettling the lyrics of this song actually are.

“The challenge was to write something that could get played, but that some people would ban,” songwriter Rupert Holmes said of the origins of “Timothy”. “If I wrote a song where the lyrics were obscene, or I described something sexual that was not allowed in those days, or if there was a clear drug reference, that would not work, because it would just never get played at all.”

Photo by John Bryson/Shutterstock