Treaty Oak Revival Announce Headlining ‘West Texas Degenerate’ Tour: “Ready to Raise Hell”

Treaty Oak Revival is a band on the rise. Formed in 2018, the Odessa, Texas country-rockers attained their first No. 1 hit this year with “Bad State of Mind.” Just last week, they released their third studio album, West Texas Degenerates. Now, Treaty Oak Revival will hit the road in support of that record next year.

The band—which consists of lead vocalist Sam Canty, rhythm guitarist Lance Vanley, lead guitarist Jeremiah Vanley, drummer Cody Holloway, and bassist Dakota Hernandez—launch their headlining West Texas Degenerate tour on Feb. 5, 2026, in Worcester, Massachusetts. The 25-date trek includes stops at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, along with their first-ever headline performance at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado.

“Our fans have shown up for us in ways we never expected, and this tour feels like the best way to pay that back,” Treaty Oak Revival shared in the announcement. “We’re still the same degenerates, just a whole lot louder, and we’re ready to raise hell with everyone who walks through those doors.”

Ticket presales begin Thursday, Dec. 11, with general sales following Friday, Dec. 12, at noon local time. Supporting acts include Wade Forster, William Clark Green, Laredo, Huser Brothers, Gannon Fremin & CCREV, and Parker Ryan.

The tour wraps up Aug. 8 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Treaty Oak Revival Releases Third Studio Album

Released Nov. 28, West Texas Degenerates sees Treaty Oak Revival returning to their roots.

“If you think that we’re just a bunch of degenerate guys from West Texas, well, here’s a whole f—ing album about it,” Sam Canty recently told Holler. “You can call us whatever you want, but we’re here. We ain’t going anywhere. We’re just gonna keep on making the best music that we can for our fans.”

While songs like “Port A” and the title track will undoubtedly resonate with the West Texas roughneck crowd, Canty says you don’t necessarily have to hail from those parts to sing along. “You ain’t got to be from West Texas to relate to what’s on here,” Canty said. “It’s supposed to be for those people who are like us, who come from a town where it is very blue collar and there’s not a whole lot to do. Maybe it’s not the best place in the world, but it’s your city, it’s where you grew up, it’s what made you who you are.”

Featured image by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

