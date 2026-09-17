4 Romantic Lyrics From the Early 2000s That Will Make You Want to Fall in Love

The early 2000s have a certain amount of cheese that makes them the perfect decade for love songs. Here are a few songs you likely know, with lyrics that are more romantic than you probably realized.

“Hey There Delilah” by The Plain White T’s

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“Hey there, Delilah, what’s it like in New York City? / I’m a thousand miles away, but girl, tonight you look so pretty / Yes, you do.”

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Plain White T’s lead singer Tom Higgenson wrote this song about a real-life Delilah, whom he actually didn’t know all that well, and who happened to be interested in somebody else. For my long-distance relationship people, this song is kind of everything. Delilah is in New York City, while her boyfriend yearns from afar. It’s perfect.

“I’m Yours” by Jason Mraz

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“There’s no need to complicate, our time is short This is our fate, I’m yours.”

Jason Mraz always makes the cut when it comes to lovey dovey songs. “I’m Yours” is that slightly cheesy song that really only makes sense when you’re delusionally falling for someone, or if you happen to select it for a dance at your wedding. There’s a small sweet spot for this category of tune, and Mraz hits the nail on the head with this song.

“Chasing Cars” by Snow Patrol

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“If I lay here / If I just lay here / Would you lie with me and just forget the world?”

“Chasing Cars” kind of has a plot that’s reminiscent of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car”. It’s bittersweet and about not needing anything but your partner’s love to get you through. This one will always be an early 2000s favorite.

“Fallin’ For You” by Colbie Caillat

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“I’ve been waiting all my life / And now I found you / I don’t know what to do / I think I’m fallin’ for you.”

“Fallin’ For You” was a great follow up to Calliat’s career defining single “Bubbly”. Apparently, this song was written about Caillat falling for one of her guy friends. She wrote this one with Rick Nowels, who also helped write “Heaven Is A Place On Earth”.

Photo by: Denise Truscello/WireImage