3 Songs From The Beatles That Were Way Ahead of Their Time

The Beatles helped shape music as we know it today. Though that opinion is widely held, it’s also a bit of a cliché. Many a devil’s advocate would say the Beatles are overhyped, and views like that only contribute to the noise. But when you consider the Beatles’ track record, it’s tough to argue the contrary.

Countless songs in the Beatles‘ catalog were light-years ahead of their time. Whether due to impressively innovative recording techniques or songwriting genius, the three songs below were completely original for the time they were released.

“A Day In The Life”

When it was released in 1967, “A Day In The Life” had no references. Even today, there are no songs that measure up to the expert songwriting Paul McCartney and John Lennon displayed here. We call this Beatles hit ahead of its time, but it really has no parallel.

Lennon and McCartney pieced together two songs they had written to form this quirky track. It’s one of the tracks that gave the Beatles their reputation for being innovators. From entirely different tempos in the verses and the chorus to cacophonous transitions, “A Day in the Life” was so far ahead of its time that there’s yet to come a time when it’s considered commonplace.

“Rain”

The Beatles routinely innovated in the studio. Once they left their touring life behind, they made up for their absence by trying out new recording techniques. They delivered techniques so fresh that fans accepted their lack of public appearances. “Rain” is a strong example of those innovations.

“Rain” popularized the classic rock phenomenon of backwards recording. Though it would later become a staple practice for many rockers and the source of much contention amongst fans, the Beatles paved the way.

“Tomorrow Never Knows”

With today’s technology, a song like “Tomorrow Never Knows” seems more or less recreatable. By ’60s standards, this song was a stroke of genius. The band pieced together this song using tape loops and a mixing board, anticipating the rise of electronic music.

“Tomorrow Never Knows” is another excellent example of the Beatles’ recording advancements. This landmark studio experimentation would inspire their peers and progeny alike to try their hand at more complex compositions.

