Is There NFL Games on Christmas? TV Schedule & Halftime Show Details for Today (December 25, 2025)

Christmas is finally here. With kids ripping through wrapping paper and the family gathered around, one of the biggest days of the year is underway. But while families enjoyed the morning, the NFL prepared for a Christmas full of football. Becoming part of the holiday, the NFL promoted three games that are sure to get fans excited. Making sure you don’t miss a single second of the games, here are all the details, including start time and halftime performers.

Videos by American Songwriter

For starters, there are three NFL games today. The first, the Dallas Cowboys competing against the Washington Commanders. Next up, the Detroit Lions take on the Minnesota Vikings. And last, the Denver Broncos hoped to beat the Kansas City Chiefs. As for the schedule:

Cowboys vs. Commanders – 1:00 p.m. ET/PT Lions vs. Vikings – 4:30 p.m. ET/PT Broncos vs. Chiefs – 8:15 p.m. ET/PT

Making it easy to keep up with the games, Netflix teamed up with the NFL to present the first two matchups. Only needing a subscription to the streaming service, fans can enjoy the game on any device that offers Netflix.

Also having a contract with Amazon, the NFL will transition to Prime Video to showcase the Chiefs versus the Broncos. For those who might not have Netflix or Prime Video, they can watch all the games using the NFL+ app.

NFL Christmas Day Halftime Shows

It wouldn’t be Christmas Day without a few presents. And not wanting to show up empty-handed, the NFL called on Snoop Dogg to entertain fans with a special halftime performance during the Lions/Vikings matchup.

Headlining Snoop’s Holiday Halftime Party, the show will include not just the rapper but also the voices behind K-Pop Demon Hunters. Adding a little country to the game, Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson will also take the field.

But even before the Lions get the ball, Kelly Clarkson will present a special performance of “Underneath the Tree” to kick off the game.

[RELATED: 4 Country Christmas Songs That Hardly Anybody Remembers Anymore]

National Anthem Performers

Moving on to the Cowboys, it seemed that Netflix would do more than broadcast the game. Thanks to the Netflix show Building the Band, the group SZN4 was formed. Featuring Aaliyah Rose, Katie Roeder, Cameron Goode, and Donzell Taggart, the group didn’t win the competition, but will helm the national anthem for the NFL.

And to end Christmas, the Chiefs created a unique experience for fans. For starters, Brianna Yancey, and former contestant on The Voice, Mikaela Ayira, will introduce the evening with the national anthem.

Kansas City Chiefs Light Show

For the halftime show, the Kansas City Symphony, KC Wolf, Chiefs Rumble, Chiefs Cheerleaders, and the Chiefs Flag Runners will showcase a celebration fit for the Chief Kingdom. At the same time, the NFL wanted to gift those in attendance something special.

During the game, fans in attendance will be able to access the Chiefs app to take part in a unique light show. When opening the app, fans can hit the “join light show” button that allows them to be part of the experience.

With three games, multiple musical performances, and interactive experiences for fans, the NFL’s Christmas Day schedule is sure to keep fans entertained from morning through night.



(Photo by Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)