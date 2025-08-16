3 Songs That Prove Sinéad O’Connor Was One of the Most Underrated Singers of All Time

Sinéad O’Connor was known best for her incredible songwriting talents, as well as her bravery as a musical activist. However, her singing ability was also quite incredible. Her voice was soft and sweet, but distinct and powerful enough to command a room. Sinéad O’Connor may have become famous for her cover of Prince’s song “Nothing Compares 2 U”, but there are plenty of other covers, deep cuts, and collaborations that prove that she had a voice unlike any other. Let’s look at just a few such songs, shall we?

“All Apologies” (Nirvana Cover)

Sinéad O’Connor was known for taking on covers and reinventing them. She definitely did that with her take on grunge band Nirvana’s famed song, “All Apologies”. Her album Universal Mother was released mere months after the untimely passing of Kurt Cobain. And her cover of the song got quite a bit of attention. That attention was positive; her cover is absolutely incredible and does the song justice. She honors Cobain with reverence in “All Apologies”. She’s practically begging the listener to understand the pain that she and Cobain likely shared.

“The Parting Glass” (From Sinéad O’Connor’s ‘Sean-Nós Nua’)

Sinéad O’Connor’s voice rarely deviated that much through the years. It aged quite beautifully, but she never really changed her style of singing. That was a smart move, as she was able to apply her go-to vocal stylings to a wide range of genres. On the album Sean-Nós Nua, O’Connor is at her most versatile. The album as a whole is deeply rooted in traditional Irish music. “The Parting Glass” is one of the finest songs on the album, a delightful take on an old Irish drinking tune. And O’Connor’s voice is absolutely perfect for the song, offering a slow-burning element to it that manages to never get boring at any point.

“Special Cases” (With Massive Attack)

Remember when Sinéad O’Connor made an album with Massive Attack and Damon Albarn? That’s quite a hodgepodge of wildly different talent, I have to say. And somehow, it all worked. Each artist was perfectly suited for this electronic album, and O’Connor lends her vocal chops to more than a few songs on 100th Window. However, the song “Special Cases” really stands out. O’Connor was great at vocal restraint, and this song is one of the best examples of that self-discipline.

