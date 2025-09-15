3 Songs That Unlock Core Memories if You Grew up in the 1970s

If you grew up in the 1970s, I’m a little bit jealous of you. You really got to enjoy the golden age of rock and pop in a major way. And I’d be bold enough to say that the following songs from the 1970s will unlock core memories for you after just a few opening notes. Even if they don’t… these are super-well-aged songs worth revisiting. Let’s dive in!

“Bridge Over Troubled Water” by Simon & Garfunkel

“Bridge Over Troubled Water” by Simon & Garfunkel is an absolute classic, and it’s easy to get sucked into the folk-rock beauty of this particular song. Released at the very start of the 1970s, “Bridge Over Troubled Water” is the title track of a similarly amazing album. There’s a reason this song won five (count ‘em!) Grammy Awards in 1971. It’s a fine example of what the most talented of songwriters were doing when the 1970s first kicked off.

“Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac

I really couldn’t put together this list without tossing out one Fleetwood Mac song. Basically anything from Rumours could have made it to this list, but I’m a big fan of this legendary tune, specifically. Written by Lindsey Buckingham, “Go Your Own Way” is as catchy as it is a beautiful amalgamation of one’s man’s stream of consciousness thoughts. It’s raw, emotional, and perfectly danceable. I wish I could have been there when this song first hit the airwaves. People were probably going crazy over it.

“I’m Not In Love” by 10cc

Here I go, writing about this song again. I can’t help it; it’s just so good. And considering I recognize the beauty of this song despite not being alive in the 1970s, I can imagine those who grew up in that decade have more than a few core memories tied to “I’m Not In Love” by 10cc. Whether you cried about a crush to this song or just enjoyed it for its unique recording techniques, this song was a big deal in the summer of 1975. It’s a fine prog-pop release that has stood the test of time, evidenced by all of the covers of it that are floating around today.

