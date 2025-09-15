Hear Jeremy Allen White Singing the ‘Nebraska’ Classic “Atlantic City” in New Trailer for ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere’

A second trailer for the new Bruce Springsteen biopic, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, has debuted online. As previously reported, the film focuses on the making of the Boss’ critically acclaimed 1982 acoustic album Nebraska.

The latest preview presents Springsteen’s dilemma of wanting to release the decidedly uncommercial Nebraska while he was being pressured by his record label to put out an album with mass appeal. The film and trailer feature The Bear star Jeremy Allen White as Bruce, and Succession actor Jeremy Strong as longtime Springsteen manager Jon Landau. Also appearing in the promo is David Krumholtz as Columbia Records executive Al Teller.

About halfway through the promo, we hear White singing the memorable Nebraska tune “Atlantic City.”

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere received its world premiere on August 29 at the 2025 Telluride Film Festival in Colorado. The movie will get a wide theatrical release on October 24.

More Details About the New Trailer

The clip begins with scenes of White as Springsteen performing onstage and then walking down a deserted road. In a voice-over, we hear him say, “It’s a hard thing, realizing people aren’t who you want them to be.”

The scene then cuts to Springsteen talking with Landau (Strong) in a diner, saying, “It feels different coming home. There’s a real emptiness.”

We then hear Landau saying, “I think Bruce is afraid of what’s coming. And he feels guilty leaving behind the world he knows.”

White as Springsteen in another voice-over muses, “It’s like I’m always running away from something. Like the past is breathing down my neck,” as a brief clip shows a flashback of Bruce as a child looking hesitantly at his father sitting at a table.

The next segment shows Krumholtz as Teller conversing with Landau.

“I don’t have to tell you, we’ve got to hit it out of the park with the next record,” Teller says. “Bruce Springsteen’s on a rocket ship. We don’t want to miss that window.”

Cut to a scene featuring Bruce and his manager walking down a New York City street. “The label wants you to have your first top 10,” Landau tells Springsteen. “They’re just thinking about momentum.”

Bruce responds, “I’m trying to find something real. These new songs, they’re different, but they’re the only thing making sense to me right now. The only thing I can still believe in.”

A supportive Landau then says, “Then we’ll get it. Whatever it takes.”

This segment is accompanied by scenes of Springsteen working on the Nebraska material at a home on a four-track recorder and in a studio.

The Trailer Partly Is Soundtracked by White Performing “Atlantic City”

As the trailer progresses, a version of “Atlantic City,” probably the best-known song from Nebraska, begins to play in the background. It features White on vocals, sounding uncannily like the Boss.

Teller is shown meeting with Landau and telling him regarding Springsteen’s decision to release Nebraska, “This is a highly unorthodox career move.”

Landau shoots back, “That’s the point. He’s channeling something deeply personal. But in this office, my office, we believe in Bruce Springsteen.”

White as Springsteen is heard again in a voice-over, accompanied by a quick-cut montage of scenes from the film.

“Songwriting’s a funny thing,” he says. “It’s about searching for something. Something that’s gonna give your life a little bit of meaning. … Don’t need to be perfect. I just want it to feel right.”

The last part of the preview includes brief scenes of Springsteen having romantic moments with a girlfriend, driving in a convertible through the Western U.S. with a friend, onstage and in the studio with the E Street Band, hugging his mom backstage.

A message on the YouTube post featuring the new trailer includes a description of the film and statements from Springsteen and director Scott Cooper.

The note describes Nebraska as “one of Bruce’s most enduring works—a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe.”

Cooper says, “Nebraska is where Bruce chose truth over expectation—a choice that still reverberates through everything he’s written since. At that crossroads, he could have chased the bright lights and the roar of arenas, but instead he turned inward, armed only with silence, a four-track recorder, and the courage to confront himself. For him to trust me with telling that story—the most vulnerable chapter of his life—is the greatest honor I’ve ever had as a filmmaker.”

Adds Springsteen, “This film takes a couple years out of my life and looks at them very closely, a time when I made Nebraska and went through some personal difficulties. I’m so appreciative of Jeremy Allen White and the entire cast for their wonderful and moving performances—and Scott Cooper, one of the most generous collaborators I’ve ever worked with.”

More About Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

As previously reported, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere is based on musician-turned-author Warren Zanes’ 2023 non-fiction novel Deliver Me from Nowhere.

In addition to directing the movie, Cooper also co-wrote the screenplay with Zanes.

Besides White, Strong, and Krumholtz, the film features Stephen Graham as Springsteen’s father, Doug; Odessa Young as Bruce’s love interest, Faye; Gaby Hoffman as Springsteen’s mom, Adele; and Marc Maron as producer Chuck Plotkin.

Springsteen and Landau were both involved in the production of the movie.

(Courtesy of 20th Century Studios)