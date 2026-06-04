3 Luke Bryan Album Cuts That Should Have Been Singles

Luke Bryan has had a lot of hit singles. In fact, since his debut “All My Friends Say” single came out in 2007, Bryan has had more than 30 No. 1 hits. Of course, not all of Bryan’s great songs ever hit the radio. These are three of his album cuts that are so good, they could have just as easily been a single.

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“Beer In The Headlights”

Bryan released six singles from his fourth studio album, Crash My Party, out in 2013. So it’s understandable that Bryan couldn’t release all of the great songs from the record, including “Beer In The Headlights”.

Cole Swindell, Michael Carter, and Brandon Kinney are the song’s three writers. A humorous tune, the clever lyric says, “Sittin’ right here, out here in the middle of nowhere / I swear I’ve never seen, ever seen nothing like you anywhere / I got the key turned back, windows down / I’m turning it up and your / Spinnin’ around, takin’ a sip, swingin’ your hips, girl your looking so / Fine, with your beer in the headlights.”

Though Swindell now has a successful artist career, Crash My Party came out one year before Swindell’s eponymous debut record.

“What Country Is”

On Bryan’s sophomore Doin’ My Thing album is “What Country Is”. Written by Shane McAnally and Jamie Teachenor, “What Country Is” is an anthem of sorts about the country lifestyle, one that still steers Bryan’s career today.

“What Country Is” says, “It ain’t a jacked up truck that’s never seen a pasture / It’s cars pulling over for a no-cab tractor / It’s homemade peach ice cream on sun-burnt lips / No, it can’t be bought, it’s something you’re born with / That’s what country is.”

“Jesus ‘Bout My Kids”

“Jesus ‘Bout My Kids” is written by Tucker Beathard, Jeff Hyde, Brad Rempel, and Ben Stennis. A heartwarming song, “Jesus ‘Bout My Kids” is on Bryan’s 2024 Mind Of A Country Boy album.

“I’m proud of this song,” Bryan tells Taste of Country. “This is a song that I could go to any church of this world of ours, any Christian church, and really sing this song, and it can be interpreted very Christian-like.”

“I think it’s a beautifully written song that every parent can really relate to,” he adds. “Especially raising your kids in a Christian household, which is what my wife and I strive to do.”

The sweet tune says, “I used to talk to my kids about Jesus / The same way that my mom and daddy did / I used to talk to my kids about Jesus / Now I talk to Jesus ’bout my kids.”

While Bryan has been open about his faith, this is one of his only songs that share his personal beliefs.

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