3 Songs That Were on Everybody’s 1990s Mixtapes

The 1990s were the heyday of mixtapes. While they first popped up decades earlier, it was in this decade that they truly hit their stride, becoming unescapable. From rock songs that made listeners feel optimistic about love to heartbreaking, melancholic songs about being alone, the three ’90s songs below were staples on everybody’s mixtapes. Did you have any of these songs on your personal playlist?

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s” – Deep Blue Something

While “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” might seem a little cheesy today, it was once earnest playlist fodder in the ’90s. This song became a mixtape staple in the decade, speaking to listeners who were crushing hard on someone.

So what now? It’s plain to see we’re over / And I hate when things are over / When so much is left undone, the lyrics read. Most of us can relate to this sentiment—and many did in the ’90s. So many, in fact, that this song became a pervasive favorite for pop-rock fans everywhere.

“You Get What You Give” – New Radicals

New Radicals’ “You Get What You Give” could easily be released today and become a hit. This anthem was years ahead of its time, and yet it also found favor in the ’90s. Listeners were given a snapshot of the future thanks to this late ’90s classic.

The band only had one album, effectively making them one-hit wonders of the ’90s. Despite the band’s brief success, “You Get What You Give” earned them enough credibility to endure for decades.

“Fade Into You” – Mazzy Star

If you’re in the throes of unrequited love, there is no better song to add to your 1990s mixtape than Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You.” This atmospheric classic was a mainstay of the counterculture of the decade. Even today, it remains a popular choice for aching hearts.

Many people added this to their broken heart mixes back in the ’90s. It was so popular, in fact, that it has become a calling card for the ’90s—though songwriter and guitarist David Roback once said that the band never wanted it to be nostalgia fodder. “It was never intended to be a nostalgic song,” Roback said. “Unless you were meant to think about nostalgia for the present because it really was about the present.”

