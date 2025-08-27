“What the Hell Is This?” Riley Green Confused by Unexpected Gift During Concert

While numerous singers have constantly asked fans to refrain from throwing items at them on stage, there will always be at least one person who believes the rules don’t apply. Although most of the items tossed on stage are harmless, not that long ago, Luke Bryan was hit in the face with what appeared to be some sort of ball. And recently, country singer Riley Green found himself in a similar situation. But instead of a ball or bra, he lifted up an item of clothing he wasn’t familiar with.

Videos by American Songwriter

When performing “You Look Like You Love Me”, Green noticed a garment on the stage. Not skipping a beat, he went over to the item and lifted it into the air. Expecting it to be a bra, the country singer had no idea he was holding a pair of Spanx. He even asked, “What the hell is this?”

Carrying the Spanx to the side of the stage, the person sharing the video captioned the post, writing, “When your friend wants to show Riley Green what girls his age have to wear to his concerts.”

Fans appeared to agree with the person as one comment read, “Howling because I will deffo be wearing Spanx to his show in 3 weeks.” Another person added, “I’ve never been more proud to know the women behind this. Iconic.”

[RELATED: Riley Green Sold Out This Alabama Venue After Seeing Chris Stapleton Play to Almost No One]

Riley Green Just Wants To Spend More Time With His Dog

It comes as no surprise that Green has become a hot name in country music. Thanks to his collaboration on “You Look Like You Love Me” with Ella Langley, fans constantly wanted to know his relationship status. And with Green currently single, those female fans weren’t afraid to take their shot.

As for Green, he didn’t consider himself boyfriend material, as he once stated he lacked basic communication skills. Mix that with a busy touring schedule, he insisted, “I barely have time to see my dog so it would take a really special girl to be okay the amount of travel time I would be gone. I just don’t think I’ve found her yet.”

And for those believing that Green and Langley secretly shared a relationship, Green promised, “I mean, Ella’s probably too smart to date me anyway.”

(Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)