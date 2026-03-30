3 Elton John Songs That Bernie Taupin Didn’t Write

“Without Bernie Taupin, there wouldn’t have been any Elton John at all.” This is a comment Elton John made during his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 1994. If we’re honest, with music, that’s probably true. When thinking of some of John’s biggest hits, like “Rocket Man” or Tiny Dancer”, we have to give Taupin credit. However, he’s actually not the only lyricist that John has collaborated with over the years. Here are some songs in Elton’s discography that he didn’t write with Taupin.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Can You Feel The Love Tonight?” (1994)

Best known for its appearance on The Lion King soundtrack, “Can You Feel The Love Tonight?” was written by Tim Rice and composed by Elton John. The song did well, debuting on the US Billboard Hot 100 and peaking at No. 4. Elton John’s version also saw success, reaching No. 1 on the US Billboard Adult Contemporary chart.

Tim Rice has been known to contribute lyrics to many of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s projects. Some of these include Jesus Christ Superstar and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Given that The Lion King is a musical, it makes sense that these two were working together.

“Song For Guy” (1978)

This song serves as the final track on Elton John’s album, A Single Man, on which he wrote most of the songs with lyricist Gary Osborne. John wrote this one by himself, though. The decision to work with Osborne followed his professional split with Taupin. However, the two would eventually reunite in 1983 for his album Too Low for Zero.

While writing “Song For Guy”, which is a primarily instrumental track, John shared that he was thinking a lot about death. The next day, the singer received word that “Guy [Burchett], our 17-year-old messenger boy, had been tragically killed on his motorcycle the day before.” John candidly explained in the single’s sleeve notes that “Guy died on the day I wrote this song.” Knowing this backstory, the few lyrics in “Song For Guy” hit a lot harder.

“Big Dipper” (1978)

Written with Gary Osborne, “Big Dipper” is the “first overtly gay song” released by Elton, according to SongFacts. If you look at the lyrics, it’s not really hard to see what the singer’s getting at.

“He’s got his own big dipper / So he won’t be needing your big dipper / He’s got his own big dipper / And he won’t be needing yours.”

In an interview with TODAY, Elton John talked about coming out to Rolling Stone in 1976, admitting that revealing his sexuality actually “didn’t have a big effect” on him or his career. “I just thought it was common knowledge,” he shared.

Photo by: Amy Sussman/WireImage