3 Songs You Didn’t Know Brad Paisley Wrote for Other Artists

Brad Paisley isn’t just one of country music’s greatest guitar players, he’s also one of the genre’s most versatile songwriters. Since touching listeners’ hearts with one of his early career singles, “He Didn’t Have to Be,” Paisley has transformed into a writer who naturally blends comedy and sentimentality.

“To me the process of writing, first of all, begins with having something to say,” he told American Songwriter in 2000. “I sit down when I do have something to say, or when I have the time, and search for something to say. There needs to be something to write about…the process should start with being honest and having feeling about something and capturing it in a song. That’s when it’s your job to be honest within the bounds of country music.”

In addition to penning many of his own songs, Paisley’s songwriting collaborations prove that he has a knack for helping artists crossover into country music, whether it’s actor William Shatner to multi-genre superstar Sheryl Crow. Check out three songs you didn’t know Paisley wrote for other artists.

1. “Real” by William Shatner

Written by Brad Paisley

William Shatner is best known for his starring role as Captain Kirk in Star Trek, yet he’s also dabbled in music. He released his debut album The Transformed Man in 1968 and it would be another 36 years before he released his next album, Has Been, in 2004. The humorously titled album features several guest stars, Brad Paisley among them. Paisley is the sole writer on Has Been‘s closing track “Real” which he wrote specifically for Shatner.

I wish I knew the things you think I do / I would change this world for sure / But I eat and sleep and breathe and bleed and feel / Sorry to disappoint you / But I’m real, the actor sings, with Paisley providing background vocals and guitar.

2. “Waterproof Mascara” by Sheryl Crow

Written by Sheryl Crow, Brad Paisley and Chris DuBois

When Sheryl Crow decided to branch out with her debut country album, Feels Like Home, she called on Brad Paisley as one of her songwriting collaborators. In fact, he played a pivotal role in the album’s creation, as “Waterproof Mascara” was the first song written for Feels Like Home.

“The song is the most important song on the record, and probably my favorite,” Crow told Billboard in 2013, citing Paisley and co-writer Chris DuBois as “two of the finest songwriters that are out there.” “It’s so high drama, and such a throwback to the ’60s and ’70s country music that I love.”

3. “I Don’t Care” by Darius Rucker

Written by Darius Rucker, Brad Paisley and Chris DuBois

Country music is in Paisley’s blood, which is part of what made him a natural collaborator with Darius Rucker on the latter’s second country album, Charleston, SC 1966. Paisley helped write the deep cut “I Don’t Care” with Rucker and DuBois where he’s also a featured vocalist and guitarist. The bluesy tune about a man without a care in the world finds Rucker and Paisley trading such lines as, Man, I don’t know where I left my phone / I don’t know, when were going home / I don’t know, if I still got a job up there / And I don’t care.

Photo by Catherine Powell/FilmMagic