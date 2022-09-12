4 Songs You Didn’t Know Sheryl Crow Wrote for Other Artists

Spanning rock, pop, blues, Americana, and more, Sheryl Crow is one of the more diverse singers, musicians, and songwriters, crossing genres since she first started out as a backing vocalist and guitarist on Michael Jackson’s Bad Tour in the late ’80s and toured with the Eagles—even singing on Don Henley’s 1989 album The End of the Innocence. Earlier in her career, Crow worked with everyone from Stevie Wonder, Jimmy Buffett, and Belinda Carlisle as a singer and musician—even playing accordion on the late Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland’s debut, 12 Bar Blues, and most recently playing bass and singing on The Highwomen’s 2019 self-titled album.

Forming her collective of musicians, dubbed the “Tuesday Music Club,” which inspired the title of her 1993 debut (Tuesday Night Music Club), Crow’s collection of hits, “All I Wanna Do,” “Strong Enough” “If It Makes You Happy,” “Everyday is a Winding Road,” and “Soak Up the Sun,” only touch the surface of Crow’s more cavernous catalog of songs.

“I want to write songs that resonate with people, and the songs I care about most will never be heard at radio anyway,” said Crow in a 2013 interview. “That’s the way it’s always been, on all of my records. There have been songs I felt were so important that never got played, and people that are fans know those songs.”

Throughout her career, Crow has picked up nine Grammy Awards and written for film and television, all while writing a few songs for other artists along the way. She most recently pulled in a collection of collaborators, including friend Stevie Nicks along with Willie Nelson, Emmylou Harris, Kris Kristofferson, Chris Stapleton, St. Vincent, Mavis Staples, Sting, Chuck D, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, and more on her 2019 release Threads.

Here are four songs Sheryl Crow wrote or co-wrote for other artists.

1. “Love You Blind,” Celine Dion (1989)

Written by Sheryl Crow and Jay Oliver

Released only as a B-side to the Diane Warren-penned “If You Asked Me To,” “Love You Blind” may have fallen under the radar but highlights the earlier mechanisms of Crow’s more pop-bent songwriting.

Love and harmony

Soul inspiration and prophecy

We make love and we make joy

One girl and one boy

We are everybody’s eyes

Take down your guise and recognize

There’s only one way

You leave me no choice

But to love you blind

2. “Somebody Stand by Me,” Faith Hill (1995)

Written by Sheryl Crow and Todd Stewart Wolfe

Faith Hill’s third album brewed her mega-crossover hit “This Kiss,” and was certified six times platinum and sold more than six million copies in the U.S., alone, in 1998. Never released as a single, and co-written by Crow and her collaborator and guitarist Todd Wolfe, was a lesser-known track on Faith, “Somebody Stand by Me,” a quieter ballad closing off Hill’s hit album.

I hear every word they say

They tell me to stay away

They say I’m better off without you, baby

You’ve caused me nothing but pain

Heartache’s your middle name

But seems I never see it coming

I’ll just admit it baby

You really drive me crazy

3. “It’s Only Love,” Stevie Nicks (2001)

Written by Sheryl Crow

When Stevie Nicks was working on her sixth solo album, she asked Sheryl Crow to help her out on several tracks, two of which—”If You Ever Did Believe” and “Crystal”— ended up on the soundtrack for the movie Practical Magic, starring Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock. Crow also helped co-produce several tracks, including one she wrote for Nicks, the tender acoustic ballad “It’s Only Love.” The two friends have performed together live a number of times, and Nicks also appeared on Crow’s 2002 album C’mon C’mon, co-writing the song “You’re Not the One.” Several years earlier, Crow also inducted Fleetwood Mac into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

Someday’s lonely is not only

A word, but faces I have known

And if you see me, could you free me

With a smile, so I can let go

4. “Picture,” Kid Rock, featuring Sheryl Crow (2002)

Written by Sheryl Crow and Kid Rock

Off Kid Rock’s 2001 album Cocky, “Picture” was written as a duet and features Crow. At one point, Rock re-recorded the track with Allison Moorer when Atlantic had issues procuring rights from Crow’s label to release the album version as a single. The song was nominated for Vocal Event of The Year at the 2003 Country Music Association awards.

Living my life in a slow hell

Different girl every night at the hotel

I ain’t seen the sunshine in three damn days

Been fueling up on cocaine and whisky

I wish I had a good girl to miss me

Lord, I wonder if I’ll ever change my ways

