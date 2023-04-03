7 Iconic Albums You Didn’t Know Feature Sheryl Crow

Before –and even after– Sheryl Crow staked her claim on rock music in the 1990s, she played in the background of some pretty noteworthy albums. Backing some of music’s greatest, she lent her vocal skills, her guitar stylings, and occasionally her accordion chops to a handful of records we know and love. Below are seven iconic albums that you may not have known feature Crow.

1. Like Never Before – Taj Mahal

Crow can be heard providing background vocals to the track “Don’t Call Us” from Taj Mahal’s 1991 album, Like Never Before. On the track, she is credited alongside Daryl Hall and John Oates of the pop-rock duo Hall & Oates.

2. Rave Un2 the Joy Fantastic – Prince

Crow appeared on Prince’s Rave Un2 the Joy Fantastic and lent her vocal and harmonica skills to the track, “Baby Knows.” Prince also performed a cover of her fan favorite “Everyday Is a Winding Road” for the album.

3. The End of the Innocence – Don Henley

Don Henley’s The End of the Innocence album incorporated Crow’s distinct vocals to the background of the song, “If Dirt Were Dollars.” Axl Rose, Edie Brickell, Melissa Etheridge, Gloria Estefan, and J.D. Souther can also be heard lending their voices throughout the project.

4. American III: Solitary Man – Johnny Cash

On Johnny Cash’s American III: Solitary Man, Crow provided vocals to “Field of Diamonds” and accordion to the songs “Mary of the Wild Moor” and “Wayfaring Stranger.”

5. Trouble in Shangri-La – Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks’ Trouble in Shangri-La is packed with Crow. She lent guitar, bass, vocals, and some songwriting to Nicks’ 2001 album. She can be heard on half of the album’s tracks, including the songs “Candlebright,” “Sorcerer,” and “It’s Only Love.”

6. Leap of Faith – Kenny Loggins

Crow lent her vocal stylings to Kenny Loggins’ album, Leap of Faith, specifically to the title track, “If You Believe,” and “I Would Do Anything.” Other big vocalists like Smokey Robinson and Mavis Staples also appear on the project.

7. Hard Candy – Counting Crows

It seems only natural that two 2000s-era powerhouses like Crow and the Counting Crows would team up. Crow can be heard providing backing vocals to the track “American Girls” on the band’s 2002 album, Hard Candy.

