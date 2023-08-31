3 Songs You Didn’t Know Bradley Cooper Wrote

What can’t Bradley Cooper do? The Oscar-nominated actor can, apparently, also write great songs. The 48-year-old Pennsylvania-born artist rose to fame thanks to films like Silver Linings Playbook and The Hangover. But it was his 2018 film, A Star is Born, that cemented him as an A-plus-lister.

Videos by American Songwriter

For that film, Cooper performed the role of the weathered country star. But at the end of his career and life, he was helping a new person take the stage. Ally Maine played by Lady Gaga. For the musical work, Cooper wrote some of the songs. Here are three songs that Cooper wrote for the film with some of the world’s best songwriters

[RELATED: 3 Songs You Didn’t Know Yungblud Wrote for Other Artists]

1. “Alibi”

Written by Lady Gaga, Lukas Nelson, Bradley Cooper

This song, performed by Bradley Cooper, was written by Lady Gaga, Lukas Nelson (son of Willie), and Cooper, himself. You don’t get much bigger than that when it comes to a triumvirate of headliners. The country-rock song is electrified and points to Cooper’s character’s sordid lifestyle. Sings a growling Cooper over piano and screeching guitars,

Don’t ask me ’bout tomorrow

Or tell me about my past

My heart is yours to borrow

Ain’t nothing meant to last

I ain’t lyin’

I don’t lie

Without an alibi

Don’t ask too many questions

You don’t want answers to

You don’t like my direction

Hell, I won’t follow you

I ain’t lyin’

I don’t lie

Without an alibi

2. “Black Eyes”

Written by Lukas Nelson, Bradley Cooper, Alberto Bof

Another performed by Cooper, this song begins with a blaring electric guitar. In the movie, it’s a poignant moment that showcases Cooper’s star, stage presence and his penchant for drinking too much, his ultimate undoing. It’s a hard rocker and if Cooper ever wanted to go on tour, he’d be able to bring in big audiences thanks to rockers like this. Sings Cooper over those banshee guitars,

Black eyes open wide

It’s time to testify

There’s no room for life

And everyone’s waiting for you

And I’m gone, sitting by the phone

And I’m all alone by the wayside

And I’m gone, sitting by the phone

And I’m all alone by the wayside

By the wayside

I’m by the wayside

I’m by the wayside

3. “Too Far Gone”

Written by Lukas Nelson, Bradley Cooper

The acoustic-driven number was written by the pair of Cooper and Nelson and it’s performed by Cooper, like the others on this list. Backed by slide guitar, piano and a sleepy drum beat, Cooper bellows like a veteran crooner. He sings about his life—does he have anything left? Admits Cooper over the swelling slide on this short song,

Please don’t tell me I’m too far gone

I can’t go on if I ain’t living in your arms

Please don’t tell me I’m too far gone

I can’t go on if I ain’t living in your arms

Please don’t tell me I’m too far gone

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)