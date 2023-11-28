3 Songs You Didn’t Know Lukas Nelson Wrote for Lady Gaga

Lukas Nelson, the 34-year-old son of iconic country music star Willie Nelson, is a burgeoning solo star with his group Promise of the Real. He’s also an accomplished songwriter for other artists, including the big-name pop star Lady Gaga.

Nelson worked with Gaga and movie star Bradley Cooper to help co-write songs for the 2018 Oscar-winning film, A Star Is Born, which introduced Gaga as an actress on the world stage. Below, we dive into three songs that Lukas helped write for Gaga to shine on the silver screen.

Written by Lady Gaga, DJ White Shadow, Lukas Nelson, Nick Monson, Mark Nilan Jr.

This 2017 song was co-written by Gaga, Nelson, and others ahead of the 2018 movie, A Star Is Born. It was inspired by various tragic global events of the time and the lyrics have to do with the power of love. On the song, Gaga sings,

If I can’t find the cure, I’ll

I’ll fix you with my love

No matter what you do, I’ll

I’ll fix you with my love

And if you say you’re okay

I’m gonna heal you anyway

Promise I’ll always be there

Promise I’ll be the cure

Written by Lady Gaga, DJ White Shadow, Lukas Nelson, Nick Monson, Mark Nilan Jr., Aaron Raitiere

This song, written for Gaga’s character Ally, is one of adoration for Jackson—her male counterpart in the movie, played by Bradley Cooper—who is helping her realize her dream of becoming a music star. In the movie, Ally and Jackson fall in love as they collaborate together. And with that as the background, Gaga sings on the song co-written by Lukas,

Life is so simple

A little boy, a little girl

Laughing and loving

Trying to figure out the world

It felt like summer

When I kissed you in the rain

And I know your story

But tell me again

Nothing you say wouldn’t interest me

All of your words are like poems to me

I would be honored if you would take me as I am

Written by Lady Gaga, DJ White Shadow, Lukas Nelson, Nick Monson, Mark Nilan Jr., Aaron Raitiere

Also from the movie, A Star Is Born, this song is all about how hard life can be, but amidst all that hardship, look what she’s found, a person who loves her. Gaga (as Ally) sings about the portion of her luck that is good, as she’s found Cooper (Jackson), who is devoted and only wants the best for her. Sings Gaga,

When I met you I was blown to pieces

Heart all over the floor

Ever since you put me back together

I can’t believe it, can’t believe it, uh

Look what you found

Yeah, baby

Look what I found

Somebody who carries around a piece of my heart

Look what I found, woo

