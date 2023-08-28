3 Songs You Didn’t Know Yungblud Wrote for Other Artists

Straight from the start, Yungblud’s musical form arrived in the shape of his own unapologetic, integrated alt-rock, punk-pop, and hip-hop.

Videos by American Songwriter

Born August 5, 1997, Yungblud started his career on the small screen, starring in the long-running British soap, Emmerdale, in 2015, followed by a role on the musical mystery, The Lodge, before releasing his debut, 21st Century Liability, in 2018.

In 2022, Yungblud debuted his short film, Mars, based on his 2020 song of the same name, off his second studio album Weird!, along with his third album, an eponymous one and a 2023 single, “Hated.” Showcasing some of his most personal and poignant lyrics to date, the hip-hop-bent “Hated” fiercely confronts the sexual abuse he experienced as a child.

[RELATED: Yungblud Shares the Wisdom of Youth on ‘Yungblud’]

Within six years, Yungblud’s revelatory lyrics have drifted, provoked, and led listeners into deeper contemplations. In honor of his distinct approach to telling some of his own stories, here’s a look at three songs Yungblud — credited by his real name Dominic Harrison — has also written for other artists.

1. “I Think I’m Okay,” Machine Gun Kelly (2019)

Written by Dominic Harrison (Yungblud), Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly), and Travis Barker

The first time Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) collaborated with Travis Barker and Yungblud was on his fourth album, Hotel Diablo, in 2019, with all three co-writing the telling punk-pop ballad “I Think I’m Okay.” The trio also collaborated on MGK’s “Body Bag,” a bonus track on his album Tickets to My Downfall, which also features Bert McCracken of The Used.

[RELATED: 3 Songs You Didn’t Know Machine Gun Kelly Wrote for Other Artists]

MGK and Travis Barker were also featured on “Acting Like That,” on the digital edition of Yungblud‘s second album, Weird!

Watch me, take a good thing and fuck it all up in one night

Catch me, I’m the one on the run away from the headlights

No sleep, up all week wasting time with people I don’t like

I think something’s fucking wrong with me

Drown myself in alcohol, that shit never helps at all

I might say some stupid things tonight when you pick up this call

I’ve been hearing silence on the other side for way too long

I can taste it on my tongue, I can tell that something’s wrong but

I guess it’s just my life and I can take it if I wanna

But I cannot hide in hills of California

Because these hills have eyes, and I got paranoia

I hurt myself sometimes, is that too scary for you?

2. “Patience,” KSI (2021)

Written by Dominic Harrison (Yungblud), KSI, Polo G, Matt Schwartz, Digital Farm Animals, George Tizzard, Rick Parkhouse, Yami [GB], S-X, Yoshiya Ady, Diego Ave, Peter Jideonwo

Featuring YungBlud and Polo G, “Patience” appeared on British rapper and boxer KSI’s second album, All Over the Place, which also features collaborations with Future, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, and others. “We wanted to do something that is unexpected and bizarre and wacky,” said Yungblud of his collaboration with KSI. “We were just mates in a studio making music and it sounded good, so we put it out.”

The track went to No. 3 on the U.K. chart and peaked at No. 5 on both the Billboard Digital Song Sales and Hot Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles charts.

3. “I’m a Mess,” Avril Lavigne (2022)

Written by Dominic Harrison (Yungblud), Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, and John Feldman

On her seventh album, Love Sux, Avril Lavigne managed to pull in two-thirds of Blink-182 with Travis Barker playing drums, co-producing most of the album, and co-writing a track (“F.U.”), along with Mark Hoppus, who co-wrote and appears on the song “All I Wanted.” Love Sux also features collaborations with Machine Gun Kelly, Marshmello, and Blackbear.

[RELATED: 6 Songs You Didn’t Know Blink-182’s Travis Barker Wrote for Other Artists]

Yungblud also co-wrote and duets with Lavigne on the yearning pop ballad “I’m a Mess.” Lavigne first connected with Yungblud in 2021 when they performed her 2002 hit “I’m With You” during one of his shows.

“We really hit it off as friends and decided to get into the studio,” said Lavigne. “We both felt really inspired, so we wrote a song together. We didn’t know if ‘I’m a Mess’ would be for him or for me … Working on the song with him was really awesome, because he has an incredible voice, and he’s an amazing songwriter.”

Starin’ at the pavement alone

Wishin’ I was on my way home to you

All the shops in London are closed

And I don’t know where to go from here

No, I don’t know where to go from here

But I know I’m a mess, I’m a mess

When we’re not together

Such a wreck, such a wreck

I hope it’s not forever

Will I see you again?

I wish it was me and you ’til the end

But I know I’m a mess, I’m a mess

I know I’m a mess, I’m a mess

Photo by Tom Pallant / High Rise PR