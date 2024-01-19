3 Songs You Didn’t Know Dolly Parton Wrote With Her Uncle Bill Owens for Other Artists

The union between Dolly Parton and her uncle Bill Owens was incomparable to any of her other collaborations throughout her career. He was the first person Parton wrote with and was significant to her early success. After Parton started singing at 10, she was performing on the radio, singing on The Cas Walker Show in Knoxville, and recording songs a few years later. She even played at the Grand Ole Opry at 13, where she met Johnny Cash, who encouraged her to pursue her dreams.



Parton’s uncle also helped her write her first single, “Puppy Love,” at the age of 11, which was later released on Goldband Records in 1959, along with the B-Side “Girl Left Alone,” which also included a songwriting credit from Parton’s aunt Dorothy Jo Owens. Dolly also took a 30-hour bus ride with her grandmother Rena Owens to Lousiana to record the two songs.



“I don’t think I’ll ever forget the way the inside of that bus smelled,” remembered Parton. “It was a combination of diesel fuel, Naugahyde, and people who were going places.”



Throughout these earlier years, Owens was there, writing with Parton, and his songs were particularly present on her 1967 debut, Hello, I’m Dolly, along with earlier albums, including Just Because I’m a Woman (1968), In the Good Old Days (When Times Were Bad) (1969), and The Fairest of Them All (1970), and Touch Your Woman (1972) and more throughout her career.

Videos by American Songwriter

Country singer Dolly Parton poses for a portrait, circa 1955 in Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)





On his own Owens also wrote a long line of more songs for his niece, including “Love and Learn,” “I’m Running Out of Love,” “I’m Fed Up with You,” “Before You Make Up Your Mind,” “Love Is Only as Strong (As Your Weakest Moment),” and “Sometimes an Old Memory Gets in My Eye,” among others.

[RELATED: 3 of Dolly Parton’s Favorite Dolly Parton Songs]

Owens also wrote songs on his own that were recorded by other artists before they were released by Parton. Though Parton was technically the first to record the song “I Wound Easy” in 1966, she didn’t release it until 1970 on her compilation album As Long as I Love. Several years earlier, Tammy Wynette released the song with the title “I Wound Easy (But I Heal Fast).”

Together, Parton and Owens filled her earlier catalog of music and even wrote a few songs that were picked by other artists, along the way. Here’s a deeper look into three songs Parton wrote with her uncle that were recorded by other artists first.

1. “I Don’t Want You Around Me Anymore,” Nell McBride (1965)

In 1963, Nell McBride released the songs “Yours Forever,” written by Robert Stephens and Tommy Hedden along with “Old Enough” by Liz Anderson. Just two years later McBride took on Owens and Parton’s “I Don’t Want You Around Me Anymore.” Parton later released her own version on her 1970 compilation As Long as I Love.

You think you’re so smart

You think I should throw my heart down at your feet

Every time that you walk by

But I, I got news for you

‘Cause I don’t care for you

And I don’t care, honey, if you love me or not



If you were half as smart as you think you are

The world would be a-standin’ at your door

But I, I won’t be there

‘Cause I no longer care

And I don’t want you around me anymore

2. “Put It Off Until Tomorrow,” Bill Phillips (1966)

When Parton and Owens were signed to Combine Publishing House and to Monument Records, they would write during their trips from home in East Tennessee to Nashville, and one of the songs they wrote was “Put It Off Until Tomorrow.” They recorded a demo of the song with Parton singing the harmony and Owens singing lead and sent it to country artist Bill Phillips.



He liked the song and wanted Parton to sing harmony on it. “Whoever that girl is singing the harmony,” said Phillips, “I want her on this record.”

[RELATED: 5 Songs You Didn’t Know Dolly Parton Wrote for Other Artists]

First released by Phillips in January 1966, on his album of the same name later that year, “Put It Off Until Tomorrow” became Phillips’ biggest hit, reaching No. 6 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart. The song also received a 1966 BMI Country Music Award.



His recording also has Parton’s vocals harmonizing, but she remained uncredited on the track.

Put it off until tomorrow oh oh you’ve hurt me enough today

You say our love is over that you have found another

You say you’re going away

But leave me tomorrow oh oh you’ve hurt me enough today

You’ve hurt me enough today I can’t believe the words you say

I must accept the fact you won’t be coming back

Parton and Owens wrote another follow-up song for Phillips, “The Company You Keep,” which went to No. 8 on the Country chart.

“We were just excited, as songwriters that they’d heard it,” said Parton in her 2020 book Songteller: My Life in Lyrics. “That they wanted me to sing on it was another little springboard.”



She also released her own version of “Put It Off Until Tomorrow” on her 1967 debut Hello, I’m Dolly.



“I love being tied to that song with Uncle Bill, because we went through so much together,” she added. “We wrote a lot of songs together but that one will always be special.”

3. “Fuel to the Flame,” Skeeter Davis (1967)

Known for earlier days as part of the Davis Sisters and her 1962 hit “The End of the World,” Skeeter Davis first recorded and released Parton and Owens’ tender ’60s ballad “Fuel to the Flames” along with the B-side “You Call This Love.” The song charted went to No. 11 on the Country chart. Parton also recorded the song and released it after Davis on her 1967 debut Hello, I’m Dolly.

You kindle the fire of love inside me

Each time our lips meet

I’m not strong when we’re alone

Your kisses make me weak

You must know how I feel

But do you feel the same

Everytime you kiss me

You add fuel to the flame



My eyes light up when I see you

I burn with desire

Each time you’re near

You say you’ll care

But still I’m not sure

But please don’t ask me to love you

If you’re not gonna change my name

[RELATED: 3 of Dolly Parton’s Favorite Songs]

Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images