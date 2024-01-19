Under the Big Sky 2024: Lineup, How To Buy Tickets, & More

Under the Big Sky 2024 is slated for this Summer with a stellar lineup of country music talent that’s got fans lining up early to get their passes. Under the Big Sky Festival 2024 will take place July 12th, 13th, and 14th at Big Mountain Ranch in Whitefish, Montana.

The three headliners for the festival are each phenomenal in their own right, giving fans an astounding weekend of acts to watch. Friday headliner is “Mama’s Broken Heart” singer Miranda Lambert, Saturday boasts “California Sober” star Billy Strings, and “A Cat in the Rain” performers the Turnpike Troubadours will be closing out the festival on Sunday.

If you want to see Brothers Osborne and more live at the Under the Sky Festival, tickets will be available through StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Under the Big Sky’s 2024 lineup is loaded with enough talent to make buying a ticket an easy decision. Some of the other notable acts set to perform in Montana include Tanya Tucker, Sierra Ferrell, and Charles Wesley Godwin, to name just a few. See the full lineup below.

There are two ticket types to the Under the Big Sky Festival, General Admission and VIP. General Admission tickets are best for the fan who just wants access to the festival so they can see the performances while VIP is best for a festival-goer looking for some perks. Get more info about passes in the FAQ section below.

While there isn’t any re-entry allowed at the Under the Big Sky Festival, fans shouldn’t be worried about food and drink options. The festival plans to bring some of the best choices from around Montana to its grounds, giving fans a huge range of great bites and brews to choose from.

This year’s Under the Big Sky lineup is phenomenal and tickets are already moving fast. If you want to head to the Whitefish area for three days of nonstop fun, great food, and some of the best music any festival has to offer, head to Under the Big Sky. You can get your official tickets directly through StubHub or by clicking here.

Under the Big Sky Festival 2024 Lineup

Courtesy of Under the Big Sky

Under the Big Sky 2024 FAQs

When do tickets for the 2024 Under the Big Sky Music Festival go on sale?

Tickets for the 2024 Under the Big Sky Music Festival are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the 2024 Under the Big Sky Festival?

You can buy official tickets to see The Revivalists and more at the Under the Big Sky Music Festival directly through StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Under the Big Sky Festival?

There aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Under the Big Sky Festival because tickets are on sale now.

How much do Under the Big Sky Festival tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

There are two different tickets you can purchase to get into the Under the Big Sky Festival, each with its own unique set of benefits. The two types you can choose from include General Admission and VIP.

Each tier comes with perks that fit different festival-goers’ wants and needs. If you just want to go for the performances, General Admission may be the best tier for you. If you want an exclusive experience (and access to your very own private bar), we’d point you in the direction of the VIP tier.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

StubHub has set a limit of 12 tickets per transaction for Under the Big Sky Music Festival 2024. If you want to buy more tickets, you might be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

Regular General Admission tickets to the Under the Big Sky Festival 2024 grant you entry to the festival and allow you to purchase food and beverages from vendors located on the festival grounds.

VIP tickets give you a little more access as well as a host of benefits, including entry to exclusive areas, a dedicated location for merchandise, and much more.

VIP ticket holders will have exclusive access to their own parking areas, VIP-specific shading areas, a VIP bar and beer garden, VIP restrooms, and more. While there isn’t an age restriction at this year’s Under the Big Sky Festival, there is a 21+ age restriction for VIP tickets

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Under the Big Sky Festival?

It doesn’t look like there will be any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities at the Under the Big Sky Festival in 2024.

Under the Big Sky Festival will take place July 12th, 13th, and 14th at Big Mountain Ranch in Whitefish, Montana.

Is there an age restriction for the Under the Big Sky Festival?

There isn’t an age restriction for the Under the Big Sky Festival and children 6 and under can enter free.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

Can I bring a camera or recording device to the Under the Big Sky Music Festival?

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the Under the Big Sky Festival?

Yes, there will be a merchandise table for festival-goers who want some fun items. VIP ticket holders will have access to exclusive merchandise tables as well.

What happens if the festival is postponed or canceled?

If the festival is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the festival is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets to the Under the Big Sky Music Festival 2024 directly through StubHub or by clicking here.

