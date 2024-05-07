3 Songs For People Who Say They Don’t Like the Beatles

While the Beatles are certainly one of the biggest bands ever, it doesn’t stop naysayers from doing their thing. Every so often, you’ll come across a person who says the shocking phrase, “I don’t like the Beatles.” While everyone is entitled to their opinion, we’d like to attempt to change minds. Find three songs that might open some eyes to the talent of the Fab Four, below.

1. “You Really Got A Hold On Me”

Who doesn’t like Smokey Robinson? We can’t imagine a more innocuous musical style than Motown. If the Beatles aren’t your thing (for whatever reason), try out their rendition of “You Really Got A Hold On Me.” Their love of American music shines through on this cover and their harmonies are stellar. It has got the same easy-breezy swing that is indicative of Motown music paired with the iconic voices of the Beatles.

I don’t like you, but I love you

Seems that I’m always thinking of you

Oh, oh, oh, you treat me badly

I love you madly, you really got a hold on me

2. “You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away”

Along the same vein, we have the soothing “You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away.” If it’s the rowdy, rock-forward Beatles songs that leave you shunning the Fab Four, try this song on for size. It’s markedly singer-songwriter-y. So much so that it borders on easy-listening music. Moreover, the “Hey!” in the chorus is oh-so-fun to sing along to.

Here I stand, head in hand

Turn my face to the wall

If she’s gone, I can’t go on

Feeling two-foot small

3. “In My Life”

“In My Life” features some of the Beatles’ most endearing lyrics. Overtop the simple instrumentation, the band reminisces on life, love, and friendship. It’s one of the Beatles’ top songs for a reason. We find it hard to imagine anyone would take issue with this heartfelt staple.

There are places I’ll remember

All my life, though some have changed

Some forever, not for better

Some have gone and some remain

