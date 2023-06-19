3 Songs You Didn’t Know Dua Lipa Wrote For Other Artists

Dua Lipa isn’t just one of the world’s most famous pop stars, she’s also a songwriter in her own right. When the London-born hitmaker isn’t writing many of her own hits, including “Levitating,” “Don’t Start Now” and “Break My Heart,” she’s busy penning songs that other artists have recorded, with Sia, Twice, and Tove Lo among them. Check out three songs you didn’t know Lipa wrote for other artists.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. “Saved My Life” by Sia

Written by Sia, Dua Lipa and Greg Kurstin

Dua Lipa, Sia, and Greg Kurstin weren’t just writing a pop song when they teamed up on “Saved My Life,” they were also sharing an important message. The song features sentimental lyrics that offer gratitude for someone’s saving grace as Sia sings, In your loving arms I’ll be alright/Someone must have sent you to save me tonight/Someone must have sent you here to save my life. Sia debuted it during the COVID is No Joke virtual comedy festival in 2020, with the proceeds from the song benefiting non-profits AmeriCares and CORE Response.

2. “Behind the Mask” by Twice

Written by Dua Lipa, Heize, Sam Klempner Jacob Attwooll and Josh Record

Dua Lipa proved herself to be a writer who knows no bounds when she co-wrote “Behind the Mask” for South Korean pop girl group Twice’s 2020 album, Eyes Wide Open. While South Korean singer-songwriter Heize took the lead on writing the lyrics, Lipa helped compose the music as well as produced the irresistibly catchy track. “Behind the Mask” is the final song on the album that reached No. 2 on the South Korean Albums chart, as well as the Billboard US World Albums chart.

3. “Borderline (Stripped in Brazil)” by Tove Lo

Written by Tove Lo, Dua Lipa, Jakob Jerlström and Söderberg

Dua Lipa, Tove Lo, Jakob Jerlstrom, and Soderberg demonstrated their prowess for crafting imagery-based lyrics with this cut by Swedish singer Tove Lo. The opening track on the Stripped edition of Tove Lo’s 2022 album, Dirt Femme, “Borderline” is a piano-driven pop ballad that puts the singer at the center of an intoxicating love as she narrates, Lost in the magic with you / A pretty disguise from the truth / Truth is ugly, don’t open your eyes / I can change, I can change with just one more lie. This isn’t the first time she and Lipa have worked together, as Tove Lo also had a writing credit on Lipa’s Grammy-winning 2020 album, Future Nostalgia, on the deep cut, “Cool.”

Photo by Hugo Comte / Warner Music