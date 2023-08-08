Dua Lipa Announces Third Studio Album

Dua Lipa revealed that she will be officially releasing her third studio album in 2024 in a recent interview with The New York Times Style Magazine. During the interview, Lipa hinted that Kevin Parker of Tame Impala will be featured on her new 1970s psychedelia-inspired record. The “Love Again” singer said that the Australian musician’s inclusion is “a rumor she all but confirms by denying.”

Regarding the new album, Lipa teased a new sound that she hopes fans will enjoy. “You have no idea what the reaction is going to be once it’s out, so there’s this nervous feeling,” Lipa said.

During the same interview, Lipa said that the new album is going to contain “more personal” material, but she still wants to keep some things to herself. “I think it’s a marketing tool: How confessional can you be? I also don’t put so much of my life out there for people to dig into the music in this weird, analytical way,” Lipa stated. “Especially being in the public eye, someone’s always waiting for you to trip or fail or whatever.”

Dua Lipa is currently busy hosting her podcast. Dua Lipa: At Your Service‘s third season will feature interviews with various prominent figures including Billie Eilish and Dan Levy. Dua Lipa has also created Service95, which “encompasses a website, weekly newsletter, the podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service, and the Service95 Book Club.”

After releasing her 2020 album Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa has been busy nonstop, from dropping a remix album called Club Future Nostalgia to appearing in Barbie, a film in which she also wrote a song titled “Dance the Night.” “I don’t even want to show you my phone, because I’m embarrassed about it, but it’s really down to the minute: where I’m going, what I’m doing,” Dua Lipa told the publication.

“Wake up, glam, prep for podcast. I have to watch ‘Succession,’ so I’ve got to schedule that,” she continued. “For as long as I’m having fun, I’m going to keep making music. But why can’t I do other things that I love, too?”

Photo by Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue