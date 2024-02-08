3 of Dua Lipa’s Best Live Moments

Dua Lipa has proven to be one of the most enticing performers in pop music today. Her catalog of hits is sure to excite every time she steps on stage, but find our three favorite moments of hers, below.

1. “Training Season” / “Houdini” at the Grammys

Lipa kicked the 2024 Grammys off right with her performances of “Training Season” and “Houdini.” From clinging to cages flying in the air to her titular ’80s-esque dance rhythms, Lipa proved why she is one of the premiere voices in pop today.

Whenever Lipa performs, she makes sure every element is top-tier. Her background dancers are bar none, her visuals are endlessly enticing, and her choreography is hypnotizing.

2. Future Nostalgia medley at the BRIT Awards

Lipa hit all the high points of her name-making album, Future Nostalgia, during the 2021 BRIT Awards. Centered around the Tube in London, Lipa and her host of background dancers connected the album’s retro-futurism to modern-day England.

The medley proved just how many hits were on this record from “Physical” to “Don’t Start Now.” Few pop albums in the last few years have been as rife with anthems.

3. “Levitating” / “Don’t Start Now” at the Grammys

At the 2021 Grammys, Lipa performed two of her biggest hits “Levitating” and “Don’t Start Now.” There was a time when Lipa struggled with her stage presence. That fact has been documented in several viral memes. With this performance, Lips proved to any naysayers out there that she could put in the work and come out on top.

On top of the stellar vocals she displayed during the performance, her dancing skills were top-notch as well. From the retro dance break in between the two songs to her mastery of singing and bounding across the floor at the same time, Lipa left it all on the stage with this performance.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)