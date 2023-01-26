Top 10 Dua Lipa Songs

By the time Dua Lipa was 14, her music career had started. Already posting videos of herself singing covers of Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera songs on YouTube, Lipa was also sharing some of her songs on SoundCloud. After signing with Warner Music Group, Lipa released her debut single “New Love” in 2015.

By 2017, Lipa released her eponymous debut 2017, which peaked at No. 3 on the U.K. Albums Chart with charting singles “Be the One,” “IDGAF,” and “Blow Your Mind (Mwah),” her first single to hit the U.S. charts.

Culturally, Lipa, who was born in London on August 22, 1995, has always remained connected to her Albanian heritage. In 2022, the artist was named an Honorary Ambassador of Kosovo and was later granted Albanian citizenship. Born to Kosovo Albanian parents, Lipa grew up in London before relocating to the Kosovo capital of Pristina with her family in 2008 after the country declared independence.

The three-time Grammy Award-winner picked up her first pair of trophies in 2019 for Best New Artist and Best Dance Record for her Mark Ronson and Diplo collaboration “Electricity.” In 2021, Lipa won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for her second album, Future Nostalgia.

That same year, Lipa also duetted with Elton John on his The Lockdown Sessions track “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix),” a reimagining and blended remix of four of John’s songs—Rocket Man,” “Sacrifice,” “Kiss the Bride,” and “Where’s the Shoorah?”

Though her catalog is still growing, Lipa is already an incomparable pop star and a voracious songwriter, who has had a hand in penning the majority of her catalog to date.

Here are 10 of her top songs … so far.

1. “New Love” (2017)

Written by Dua Lipa, Emile Haynie, Andrew Wyatt

Lipa wrote her debut single “New Love” while she was in New York City. The song reflects on her place and her sound in music, along with the fear of losing something very dear. “At the time I was writing this song it was about finding my place in an industry that often seems to neither want nor need you,” said Lipa of the track in 2015. “This is a song about facing the fear of losing the only thing that matters to you.”

Now it’s getting quiet here, now it’s getting blue

And this, baby, ain’t no fair, taking up my youth

You’ve been telling me some lies, I be thinking it’s the truth

But I see it in your eyes, the things that you do

I don’t wanna waste no time all alone

Want somewhere to go, something to call my own

And I ain’t satisfied where to go?

Lost out on the road, washed up on the shore

2. “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” (2017)

Written by Dua Lipa, Jon Levine, and Lauren Christy

Though it only peaked at No. 72 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” was Dua Lipa’s official entry on the U.S. charts. Filled with affirmations of self-love and longing, Lipa’s “Mwah” in the chorus adds even more levity to the deeper pulsed dance track.

If you don’t like the way I talk, then why am I on your mind?

If you don’t like the way I rock, then finish your glass of wine

We fight and we argue, you’ll still love me blind

If we don’t fuck this whole thing up

Guaranteed, I can blow your mind

Mwah!

3. “New Rules” (2017)

Written by Caroline Ailin, Emily Warren and Ian Kirkpatrick

Partially a breakup anthem, “New Rules” is about keeping a distance from an ex despite their attempts to get back together. The song also touches on setting clear boundaries for oneself. “New Rules” became Lipa’s first No. 1 single on the U.K. Singles Chart.

One: Don’t pick up the phone

You know he’s only callin’ ’cause he’s drunk and alone

Two: Don’t let him in, you’ll have to kick him out again

Three: Don’t be his friend

You know you’re gonna wake up in his bed in the mornin’

And if you’re under him, you ain’t gettin’ over him

4. “Homesick” (2017)

Written by Dua Lip and Chris Martin

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin was one of the last collaborators to get on board Dua Lipa’s self-titled debut and co-wrote the ballad “Homesick” with her. Produced by Coldplay’s engineer Bill Rahko, the song addresses dealing with the distance from loved ones and also features Martin on piano and vocals. Before writing, Martin and Lipa already had the title “Homesick,” and completed the song over two sessions in California together. Though it was only supposed to feature Lipa singing, she thought it would be better with Martin’s voice attached.

Here, where the sky’s falling

I’m covered in blue

I’m running and I’m crawling

Fighting for you

When the rain stops, then, darling

What will I do?

And I know I go all in

But why do I?

5. “One Kiss,” featuring Calvin Harris (2018)

Written by Dua Lipa, Adam Wiles (Calvin Harris), and Jessie Reyez

Lipa’s vocals laminate the lush house beats of “One Kiss.” Following the success of her debut, Dua Lipa, the singer co-wrote the hit with Scottish DJ and producer Calvin Harris. Released as a one-off single in 2018, “One Kiss” topped the U.K. charts and became the longest No. 1 single hit for a female artist that year.

One kiss is all it takes

Fallin’ in love with me

Possibilities

I look like all you need

One kiss is all it takes

Fallin’ in love with me

Possibilities

I look like all you need

6. “Electricity” with Silk City’s Mark Ronson and Diplo (2019)

Written by Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, Thomas Wesley Pentz (Diplo), Diana Gordon, Maxime and Clément Picard, The xx’s Romy Madley Croft, Philip Meckseper (Jr Blender), and Jacob Olofsson and Rami Dawod of Jarami

Co-written and featuring Silk City members, producers, and DJs Diplo and Mark Ronson, “Electricity” helped Dua Lipa earn one of her first two Grammy Awards in 2019 for Best Dance Record. Inspired by 1980s house music and ’90s dance-pop, “Electricity” also hit No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart.

You give me a feeling, feeling so strong

I know you’ve been treating, treating yourself wrong

So let me care for you

Ooh, baby

I’ma love you differently

I’ll give you electricity

Give it to you

And even if I could

I wouldn’t turn on you

And I would stop the world for you, you know

I wanna let you know

I’ll never let this feeling go

This love has no ceiling, I cannot deny

7. “Break My Heart” (2020)

Written by Dua Lipa, Andrew Wotman, Ali Tamposi, Stefan Johnson, Jordan K. Johnson, and INXS’ Andrew Farriss and Michael Hutchence

Pulling the guitar riff right from INXS‘s 1987 song “Need You Tonight,” Lipa’s hit “Break My Heart” also credits the band’s songwriters Andrew Farriss and the late Michael Hutchence. Off Lipa’s second album Future Nostalgia, “Break My Heart” broke the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 13 and hit No. 1 on the Mainstream Top 40 Recurrents chart.

I’ve always been the one to say the first goodbye

Had to love and lose a hundred million times

Had to get it wrong to know just what I like

Now I’m fallin’

You say my name like I have never heard before

I’m indecisive but this time I know for sure

I hope I’m not the only one that feels it all

Are you fallin’?

8. “Levitating,” featuring DaBaby (2020)

Written by Dua Lipa, Coffee, Sarah Hudson, and Koz

Addictive beats induce varied states of 1970s funk, disco, and ’80s dance on Lipa’s Future Nostalgia hit “Levitating.” Hitting No. 2 on the Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Adult Pop Airplay chart, a remix of “Levitating” features the same production as the original on Future Nostalgia with an added pop-rap verse and intro by DaBaby.

If you wanna run away with me, I know a galaxy

And I can take you for a ride

I had a premonition that we fell into a rhythm

Where the music don’t stop for life

Glitter in the sky, glitter in my eyes

Shining just the way I like

If you’re feeling like you need a little bit of company

You met me at the perfect time

9. “Physical” (2020)

Written by Dua Lipa, Jason Evigan, Coffee, and Sarah Hudson

The second single off Future Nostalgia, “Physical” is inspired by 1980s dance-pop hits and even quotes an iconic line from the chorus of Olivia Newton-John‘s 1981 hit of the same name—Let’s get physical. An alternate video for the song, “Let’s Get Physical Work Out,” features Lipa and her dance troupe working out to the song in a very ’80s fashion.

Adrenaline keeps on rushing in

Love the simulation we’re dreaming in

Don’t you agree? Don’t you agree?

I don’t wanna live another life

‘Cause this one’s pretty nice

Living it up

All night, I’ll riot with you

I know you got my back, and you know I got you

So come on (come on), come on (come on), come on (come on)

Let’s get physical

Lights out, follow the noise

Baby, keep on dancing like you ain’t got a choice

So come on (come on), come on (come on), come on

Let’s get physical

10. “Don’t Start Now” (2020)

Written by Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin, Emily Warren, and Ian Kirkpatrick

Working with the trio behind her 2017 hit “New Rules,” Lipa also co-wrote “Don’t Start Now.” In the aftermath of a breakup, Lipa is telling a former lover to forget about her and move on. The empowered track peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100.

Did a full 180, crazy

Thinking ’bout the way I was

Did the heartbreak change me? Maybe

But look at where I ended up

I’m all good already

So moved on, it’s scary

I’m not where you left me at all, so

If you don’t wanna see me dancing with somebody

If you wanna believe that anything could stop me

Don’t show up, don’t come out

Don’t start caring about me now

Walk away, you know how

Don’t start caring about me now

Photos: Hugo Comte / Warner Records