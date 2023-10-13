3 Songs You Didn’t Know Featured Paul Simon

As one of the most gifted songwriters of all time, the impact of Paul Simon‘s words knows no bounds. Though he’s penned countless classics as part of the duo Simon & Garfunkel, and in his solo career, Simon has also lent his pen and musicianship to several collaborators over the years. Whether he’s supplying his beautiful voice, gentle guitar playing, or a combination of both, Simon’s presence is always impeccable. Check out three songs you didn’t know he was featured on.

1. “Fast Car” by Wyclef Jean

Wyclef Jean and Paul Simon made for a surprising pair when they teamed up on Jean’s track “Fast Car.” In addition to co-writing the song, Simon takes a front seat with the Haitian-American rapper on vocals. Simon leads on one of the verses that points listeners toward the light, as he professes: When that fast car picks you up / You will weep and smile and see / Heaven in the headlights / Mile after mile after mile after mile.

“Fast Car” was released as the second single off Jean’s 2007 album, Carnival Vol. II: Memoirs of an Immigrant. The album reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2. “The Boxer” (Cover) by Mumford & Sons

Mumford & Sons pulled in a pair of all-star players for their cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s prolific “The Boxer.” Written solely by Paul Simon and released by the duo in 1969, “The Boxer” is largely regarded as one of the greatest songs of all time. The band fronted by Marcus Mumford added their interpretation of it to their 2012 Grammy Album of the Year, Babel. Simon’s voice is in the background as a supporting vocalist, and his presence is also felt with his electric guitar playing alongside a jovial banjo and Dobro played by Jerry Douglas.

3. “Walk Tall” by Ziggy Marley

Ziggy Marley pulled Paul Simon into the “Family” on his 2009 album, Family Time. Simon appears on the second-to-last track, “Walk Tall.” With Marley taking lead vocals, Simon offers soft-spoken supporting harmonies as they sing: Walk tall, walk tall / Even if you fall get up / Stand tall, stand tall / Even if you fall get up. The album was named Best Musical Album for Children at the 2010 Grammy Awards, and a portion of the album’s proceeds went to the Chepstowe Basic School in his native Jamaica.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images