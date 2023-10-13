Halloween is a little over two weeks away, but that’s not stopping The B-52s’ Kate Pierson from delivering some spooky vibes. She’s celebrating the season in her new solo track “Every Day Is Halloween.”

“It seems that Halloween is everyone’s favorite holiday yet there are only a handful of Halloween songs,” Pierson wrote in the description for the song’s music video. “I am correcting this grave mistake with a VERY spirited song,” she added. Pierson co-penned “Every Day Is Halloween” with Sia and Sam Dixon. Sia also provides backing vocals on the track.

The new track isn’t a spooky romp in the vein of “The Monster Mash,” though. Instead, the song focuses on a woman who wants the world to see her for who she is. Unfortunately, she doesn’t get her wish until she comes back as a ghost. At that point, people finally see her and learn all of her secrets. At the same time, the surging upbeat arrangement would make this song perfect for a Halloween dance party.

Pierson told Rolling Stone that she worked with Sia on her solo album Guitars and Microphones. “She’s an astounding lyricist and has the pop ears of a siren,” Pierson said of her co-writer. “She’s also fun and fast, so working with her is a joy.”

“I love this song because it’s very personal to me as a performer who has spent so much of my life in dress-up stage costumes and hair and makeup,” Pierson explained. “The dividing line between my ‘real self’ and my stage persona—although both are real—is blurred,” she added. That blurred line, Pierson said makes every day feel like Halloween.

Pierson also told the publication that she’s been sitting on this song for nearly a decade. “This song was actually the first song we attempted in our writing sessions back in 2014,” she revealed. She and Sia partnered with songwriter Sam Dixon with whom Sia had worked in the past. “I had some lyrics and title for the song so we started with a bass line and came up with melodies,” Pierson recalls of the writing process. “Then, Sia fine-tuned the lyrics to fit.”

Check out the haunting yet uplifting video for “Every Day Is Halloween” below.

