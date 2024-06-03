3 Songs You Didn’t Know Jennifer Lopez Wrote for Other Artists

Jennifer Lopez has had a hand in writing a majority of her songs from her 1999 debut On the 6 and No. 1 hits “If You Had My Love” along with “I’m Real” from her second album J.Lo in 2001 and “Jenny From the Block,” and on through her 2024 release This Is Me…Now.



On This Is Me…Now, Lopez co-wrote all 13 tracks, and was inspired by her 2021 reunion with Ben Affleck, including “Dear Ben, Part II”—the second part to the song, which appeared on her 2002 album This Is Me… Then—and “Midnight Trip to Vegas,” inspired by their wedding site.



“I know some artists make music when they’re tortured and heartbroken, but not me,” said Lopez in 2024. “I’m the opposite.”



Throughout her career, Lopez has also helped write a handful of songs for other artists. Here’s a look at three songs she co-wrote since 2002.

1. “I Love You,” Faith Evans (2002)

Written by Jennifer Lopez, Faith Evans, Anthony Best, Michael Jamison, and Bobby Springsteen; Isaac Hayes’ “Make a Little Love to Me” (1976) sampled

Featured on Faith Evans’ third album Faithfully in 2001, “I Love You” was initially written by Lopez’s 2001 album J.Lo and samples Isaac Hayes’ 1976 song “Make a Little Love to Me.” The single peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went to No. 2 on the R&B/Hip-Hop chart.

My heart belongs to you

So what could I do

To make you feel I’m down with

You see me hangin’ around

But you don’t know how you make me feel for you, and



Each and every day

I try to make some sense of this

What you mean to me

I know it could be serious

Each and every night)

I dream about just holding you

Loving you like this

What is a girl supposed to do?

2. “Adrenalina,” Wisin, featuring Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin (2014)

Written by Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Juan Luis Morera (Wisin), Carlos E. Ortiz, Luis Enrique Ortiz Rivera, José Torres

“Adrenalina” (“Adrenaline”) is one of two songs Lopez co-wrote with Puerto Rican reggaeton rapper Wisin. Released on his 2014 album El Regreso del Sobreviviente, “Adrenalina” also features Lopez and Ricky Martin. Wisin (real name Juan Luis Morera) previously collaborated on Martin’s 2011 single “Frío” and with Lopez on “Follow the Leader” in 2012.

Because your body

Is pure adrenaline that traps me inside

It takes me to the edge of madness

Because your body

Is pure adrenaline that traps me inside

It takes me to the edge of madness

3. “Sexy Body,” Pitbull, featuring Jennifer Lopez (2017)

Written by Jennifer Lopez, Armando Pérez (Pitbull), Jerome Price, Luke Calleja, Michael Mayeda, Al Sherrod Lambert, Karen Chin, Anthony Kelly, Cheri Williams, Joey Washington, Dwayne Richardson, Derek Jenkins, Cassio Ware

Released on Pitbull’s 2017 album Climate Change, which peaked at No. 12 on the Rap chart, “Sexy Body” was co-written by Lopez and is a self-explanatory desire for someone’s body. “Jennifer’s amazing,” said Pitbull of collaborating with Lopez. “I learned a lot from her. She’s militant. She’s diligent. She’s a hard worker, and that’s why she is who she is.”



Pitbull added, “What better record for Jennifer than a record called ‘Sexy Body’? We all know that Jennifer—ay, qué rica—has a very sexy body.”



I got the flow that took over the globe, yeah

I got the cribs on the island for sure, yeah

I got the jet-fueled up, ready to go

I put my money where my mouth is

I got the bread to blow

Baby, believe me, baby you need me

Don’t deceive me, then we’ll be straight

And whenever you see me

Baby just tease me

I like a little foreplay, yeah that’s great

Now you’re thinking that you know me

But you don’t ’cause I do things these men won’t

These boys act like they’re ballers

But they ain’t

I definitely do the things that they can’t

I’m in my own world, girl, no rules, no laws

No thongs, no bras

Now show me that sexy body, baby, I wanna see it all

“Sexy Body” wasn’t the only collaboration between Pitbull and Lopez. Both first worked together on the 2009 promotional single “Fresh Out of the Oven.” The two co-wrote Lopez’s 2011 hit “On the Floor,” along with “Dance Again” (2012), and “Live It Up” in 2013.



Lopez also co-wrote “We Are One (Ole Ola),” recorded by Pitbull for One Love, One Rhythm – The 2014 FIFA World Cup Official Album. The track served as the official song of the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil and features guest vocals from Loepz and Brazilian singer Claudia Leitte.

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS