Nathan Chester Teases Exciting Future Plans After Losing ‘The Voice’

The Voice viewers fell in love with Nathan Chester for his snazzy onstage outfits and “soulful, powerful voice.” The 27-year-old Chicago native belted his way to the finale with performances of Al Green’s “Take Me To The River” and “Try a Little Tenderness” by Otis Redding. Unfortunately, Chester fell just short of the season 25 title, ultimately placing fourth. Many social media viewers were devastated, strongly believing the cruise ship performer should have placed higher. However, Chester appeared absolutely thrilled to hear his name called, and it seems The Voice was only the beginning. Recently, the season 25 finalist teased his upcoming career plans to social media.

Nathan Chester Promises “More Splits” Post-‘The Voice’

On Friday (May 31), Chester shared a photo of himself dressed all in black and performing onstage with a full band. In the caption, the Team Legend member enthusiastically hinted at future events.

“So many exciting things to share with you guys… new music… tour plans…more splits and CHICAGO get ready because I’m coming for you,” Chester wrote on Instagram. Appropriately, he punctuated the post with a disco ball emoji.

If the social media response is any indication, The Voice viewers are hungry for more Nathan Chester. “Lucky Chicago!!!!!!!” one fan commented. Others submitted their suggestions for more touring locations: “Denver!!!?” “san francisco!!!!!” “San Diego!!!! Loves you!!” (Clearly Chester is popular among Californians.)

Nathan Chester Will Sing the National Anthem At Wrigley

It’s practically a rite of passage to sing the national anthem at a sporting event after a deep run on The Voice. (What’s more American than belting out “The Star-Spangled Banner” for thousands of baseball enthusiasts?) Chester will continue this tradition. On Sunday (June 2), he made an Instagram post announcing that he will perform the national anthem during the Chicago Cubs’ Aug. 16 matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays at Wrigley Field.

“More touring news coming your way soon….” Chester wrote cryptically in the caption.

Several of Chester’s fellow season 25 competitors expressed their support in the comments. “OH MY GOODNESS GRACIOUS!!!!!! We are national anthem eskimo brothers!!! Yessssssssss,” wrote Ryan Argast.

“OH WOW,” added season 25 semifinalist Serenity Arce.

Another Instagram user was excited for Chester, but still unwilling to let go of their own MLB loyalties. “ay go sox tho,” they wrote.

