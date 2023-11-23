3 Songs You Didn’t Know Christina Milian Wrote for Other Artists

In the early 2000s, Christina Milian burst onto the global music scene with her debut single “AM to PM” and a guest appearance on Ja Rule‘s “Between Me and You.” Her mix of pop and R&B captivated fans and fellow artists, leading her to collaborations with chart-toppers like Lil Wayne and Young Jeezy.

Although many know Milian best for her early radio hits, she’s a true multi-talented creative. While cultivating her music career, she honed her skills as a film and television actress. But many fans may not realize that Milian also has an impressive track record as a songwriter.

From a Jennifer Lopez dance-pop classic to Justin Bieber‘s breakup banger, here are three hit songs co-written by Christian Milian.

“Walk Away (Remember Me),” Paula DeAnda

In 2006, rising artist Paula DeAnda released this reflective examination of a past relationship. The track rapidly rose to No. 4 on Billboard‘s Mainstream Top 40 chart. “Walk Away (Remember Me)” was co-written by Milian, Ne-Yo, with Stargate, the hit production and songwriting team comprised of Mikkel S. Eriksen and Tor E. Hermansen.

“Baby,” Justin Bieber

If you were a teen or pre-teen in 2010, there’s a significant chance you were infatuated with Justin Bieber. That year, he released “Baby” featuring Ludacris, which featured the young star relaying the pain of early heartbreak through sugary sweet vocals. The track, which became a Top 10 hit in over a dozen countries, was penned by Bieber, Ludacris, Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, Milian, and her then-husband, The Dream.

“Play,” Jennifer Lopez

Before Christina Milian even dropped her first single as a solo artist, she cemented her skills as a hit songwriter. She teamed up with Anders Bagge, Arnthor Birgisson, and Cory Rooney to craft this award-winning track for Jennifer Lopez. Released in 2001, “Play” served as the actress-turned-artist’s second single from her sophomore album, J.Lo. The funky, futuristic track was a global cross-genre success. “Play” became a massive hit, charting within the Top 5 on radio charts in six countries, including the U.S.

Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images