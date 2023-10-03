3 Songs You Didn’t Know Kim Thayil Wrote for Soundgarden

In 1984, three guys got together in the cold, dreary Pacific Northwest city of Seattle and started a band. One of those members was the shredding guitar player Kim Thayil and the group he co-founded was Soundgarden, which then included singer-drummer Chris Cornell and bassist Hiro Yamamoto.

Videos by American Songwriter

With songs like “Black Hole Sun” and “Jesus Christ Pose,” the band became immensely famous, one of the four core grunge groups from the Emerald City. And while Thayil was known for his guitar prowess, many fans may not know he also wrote some of the band’s most impactful tunes.

[RELATED: Kim Thayil Remembers Cofounding Soundgarden and Late Friend Chris Cornell]

So, let’s dive into the music from the grunge guitarist. These are three songs you likely didn’t know Kim Thayil wrote for Soundgarden.

1. “Jesus Christ Pose”

Written by Chris Cornell, Matt Cameron, Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd

Released in 1991 on Soundgarden’s record, Badmotorfinger, this is a song each of the primary members of the band had a hand in. By now, Cornell had moved from behind the kit to the front of the stage and Ben Shepherd had taken over on bass with Matt Cameron taking over the kit.

“[It] was definitely a jam at rehearsal,” Thayil told Rolling Stone. “I think Ben was just jamming up this loud and blurry, detuned bass line flopping around there. And Matt starts making it precise and coherent; Matt’s drum part is insane—it’s so fast and coordinated. And I picked up my guitar, thinking, ‘What the hell are they doing?’ It took me a while to figure out what was going on rhythmically and where to punctuate the one, so what I start hearing was that swirling, kamikaze bat [guitar] sound at the beginning. And that was a groove. Then I revisit the feedback and beneath-the-bridge guitar squeals that I used to do in ’84 and ’85. I did that mostly out of necessity because I really didn’t understand what it was Ben and Matt were playing; it was just too fast and involved. Eventually, Matt and Ben lost each other, so we recorded it. Chris takes it home. We loved the groove, the action, and the dynamic of it. So Chris takes a recording home and works lyrics and around the lyrics finds a chorus. So he writes a couple of other sections to help flesh out the arrangement dynamic and give room for the vocals. He brought that to rehearsal and we’re like, ‘Holy shit, this crazy, insane car wreck is now a song.'”

2. “My Wave”

Written by Chris Cornell, Kim Thayil

“My Wave” came out on the band’s 1994 LP, Superunknown. It was a big hit, peaking at No. 11 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. Featuring an odd time signature, which wasn’t itself odd for Soundgarden, frontman Chris Cornell sings,

Take, if you want a slice

If you want a piece

If it feels alright

Break, if you like the sound

If it gets you up

If it brings you down

Share, if it makes you sleep

If it sets you free

If it helps to breath

3. “Superunknown”

Written by Chris Cornell, Kim Thayil

The title track for the band’s 1994 LP, “Superunkown” was one of four tracks Thayil helped write or co-write on the LP. In the song, the guitar player provides a big bed of psychedelic-yet-sludgy sounds over which frontman Chris Cornell wails like the singer he was.

If this isn’t what you see

It doesn’t make you blind

Yea, if this doesn’t make you feel

It doesn’t mean you’ve died

Where the river’s high

Where the river’s high

If you don’t want to be seen

Well you don’t have to hide

And if you don’t want to believe

Well you don’t have to try to feel alive, yea

Alive in the superunknown

Alive in the superunknown

Alive in the superunknown

First it steals your mind and then it steals your

Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images