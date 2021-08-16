Brandi Carlile Reunites, Performs with Soundgarden Members

Seattle’s Brandi Carlile helped make history during her Saturday concert (Aug. 14) at the Gorge Amphitheater in Washington State over the weekend. Not only did she bring the house down in front of thousands, but Carlile also brought together the surviving members of the iconic grunge band, Soundgarden, to perform live for the first time in their home state since the passing of the band’s legendary frontman, Chris Cornell.

Together, Carlile and guitarist Kim Thayil, drummer Matt Cameron and bassist Ben Shepherd performed “Black Hole Sun,” which the group had played once before at the Cornell tribute concert, I Am the Highway, in L.A. For the Gorge audience, the musicians also played the song, “Searching With My Good Eye Closed,” marking the first time the group performed it live together.

In 2020, Carlile and Soundgarden released studio recordings of both songs for Record Store Day. In the past, Carlile has also performed songs like, “Hunger Strike,” which featured Cornell, as a tribute to the deceased vocalist.

Carlile, who is currently on tour (see dates here), will release her forthcoming LP, In These Silent Days, on Oct 1. To date, the former Pike Place Market busker has earned 11 Grammy nominations and was the most nominated woman at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in 2019.