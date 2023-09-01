3 Songs You Didn’t Know Meryl Streep Sang

Meryl Streep has long been known as one of the most phenomenal actresses of her generation. But the fact that she can also sing often goes unrecognized. She got to put her vocal chops center stage with a starring role in the Mamma Mia! film series that’s based on the music of ABBA. Outside of Mamma Mia!, Streep has showcased her sweet singing voice in a myriad of other projects. Check some of them out below.

1. “Look For the Light” (Only Murders in the Building)

Streep delivered a show-stopping number in episode three of season three of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building when she sang “Look For the Light.” Leaning into her brilliant acting abilities, Streep delivered a stunning performance of this soft-spoken, cinematic ballad that left both her fellow scene partners and audiences watching at home amazed.

“Look For the Light” was written by Sara Bareilles, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. “It was so easy to say yes to this invitation,” Bareilles said in a press statement. “I am such a fan of the ‘Only Murders’ AND of Pasek & Paul, so the idea of writing together for the first time, especially to offer something to someone like Meryl Streep truly felt like a dream. Meryl was gentle and focused, and I loved her musicality and her willingness to share her process.”

2. “Gartan Mother’s Lullaby” (Disney’s For Our Children)

In 1991, Meryl Streep used her voice for good when she performed a song for Disney’s album, For Our Children that served as a benefit for The Pediatric AIDS Foundation, a nonprofit that works to prevent HIV/AIDS in children. Streep lent her tender-hearted voice to the early 20th-century Irish poem, “Gartan’s Mother’s Lullaby.” Bob Dylan, Sting, Elton John and Bette Midler are among the many other icons featured on the album.

3. “In the Garden” with Garrison Keillor (A Prairie Home Companion: Duets)

In 2006, Meryl Streep linked up with another renowned storyteller Garrison Keillor, host of the live radio show Prairie Home Companion, for a performance of the 1912 gospel standard, “In the Garden.” With Streep’s gentle voice taking the lead, Keillor provides backing harmonies as they sing, He speaks/And the sound of His voice/Is so sweet the birds hush their singing/And the melody that He gave to me/Within my heart is ringing.

The song was featured on Keillor’s album, A Prairie Home Companion: Duets. Streep also appeared in the 2006 film, Prairie Home Companion, alongside an all-star cast of Tommy Lee Jones, Lily Tomlin, Maya Rudolph and others.

