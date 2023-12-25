Fans Left Confused over The Smashing Pumpkins’ ‘Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade’ Performance

The Smashing Pumpkins were among the many artists who performed on the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade special, which aired on ABC on Christmas morning. This marked the second time in the past month that the veteran alternative rock band appeared on a Disney television special, following the group’s performance of “Silver Bells” on The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.

When The Smashing Pumpkins appeared on the latter special last month, it had quite a few diehard fans a but baffled, and it’s safe to say many of the band’s followers are still struggling to wrap their heads around the usually edgy rockers becoming a Disney mainstay.

Fans React to Smashing Pumpkins’ Latest Disney Performance

Here are a few of the reactions to the group’s Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade appearance fans posted on social media:

Smashing Pumpkins on Disney Christmas show

Performing in front of Cinderella's castle



90s me would be very confused by this futurepic.twitter.com/2fj9dhOMtC — Brendan (@BrendanMcInnis) December 25, 2023

I never ever thought that I would see the Smashing Pumpkins performing on Disney Magical Christmas Day Parade special. pic.twitter.com/3gsDo5mAS9 — Ladybuglizzie (@sagevalentine) December 25, 2023

The Gen X Christmas no one asked for, Smashing Pumpkins singing at the Disney Christmas special. pic.twitter.com/bVrR2eL6lW — Sour Dough Sam Darnold (@MFE80) December 25, 2023

About the Band’s Performance

For this show, frontman Billy Corgan and company performed an original holiday song called “Evergreen,” a melodic ballad that featured Corgan strumming an acoustic guitar. The Smashing Pumpkins played the song in front of Cinderella’s castle at Disney’s Magic Kingdom theme park in Florida, as artificial snowflakes were blown over the stage.

The show’s co-host, Julianne Hough, introduced the group, announcing, “I am super excited because one of my all-time favorite bands is here to perform. They’ve sold over 30 million albums, have won seven VMAs, and two Grammy Awards. This is the first time this iconic band has performed on the show.”

After the performance, Corgan talked to Hough about what it meant for him to perform at the Disney theme park, and shared details about “Evergreen.”

“It’s pretty magical for me, growing up on Disney,” he said. “I first went to the Disneyland park in L.A. in ’74, somewhere around there, so I’ve been coming many years. And, of course, now I bring my family to the park. So we love coming to Disney and we’re so grateful to be here.

Regarding the song, Corgan noted, “We were working on a Christmas album and we never finished it. But I wrote the song for the album, so when we got this opportunity, I thought it was the perfect place to kind of debut to the world. So, it’s awesome.”

Smashing Pumpkins’ 2024 Concert Plans

The Smashing Pumpkins have a variety of concerts lined up for 2024. The band will tour the U.K. and Ireland with Weezer in June, and will follow that trek with a series shows in mainland Europe. The Pumpkins also will be joining Green Day, Rancid and The Linda Lindas on The Saviors Tour. The lengthy U.S. trek will run from late July to late September.

