The Smashing Pumpkins Poke Fun at Their Confusing Disney Christmas Parade Performance

The Smashing Pumpkins performed on the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade special recently, leaving some fans scratching their heads in confusion. As it turns out, frontman Billy Corgan is a huge fan of Disney Parks, sharing that he grew up going to Disneyland in California. Still, many fans were bewildered and even found it odd to see the edgy alternative band go commercial with Disney.

The band replied to the hype and confusion on social media with a short clip of Corgan at Disney World wishing fans a Merry Christmas. The accompanying tweet reads, “Did anyone have The Smashing Pumpkins performing on a [Walt Disney World] Christmas Day special on their 2023 Bingo card?”

In the clip, Corgan says, “It’s Christmastime and I’m here at the Walt Disney World Resort to perform at the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade.” He concluded with a succinct, “Happy Holidays and rock on.”

Earlier this month, The Smashing Pumpkins appeared on another Disney special to perform “Silver Bells,” and fans were baffled by that one as well. Apparently, Billy Corgan loves Disney, what more is there to say?

Did anyone have The Smashing Pumpkins performing on a @WaltDisneyWorld Christmas Day special on their 2023 Bingo card? #DisneyChristmasCelebration pic.twitter.com/cgUd8ecUJY — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) December 22, 2023

Family Man Billy Corgan Loves to Take His Kids to Disney

Fans’ bewilderment at the performance came from the fact that The Smashing Pumpkins are known for being a little bit out there, much more out there than seemed feasible for Walt Disney World. The band was instrumental in paving the way for indie rock, but it seems like Billy Corgan has now made time to be a family man as well as an innovator. He told Julianne Hough on the Christmas special that he loves to take his kids to Disney.

“It’s pretty magical for me, growing up on Disney,” he said. “I first went to the Disneyland park in L.A. in ’74, somewhere around there, so I’ve been coming many years. And, of course, now I bring my family to the park. So we love coming to Disney and we’re so grateful to be here.”

As for the original song the band performed, “Evergreen” comes from an unfinished Christmas album. Corgan explained, “We were working on a Christmas album and we never finished it. But I wrote the song for the album, so when we got this opportunity, I thought it was the perfect place to kind of debut to the world. So, it’s awesome.”

Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

