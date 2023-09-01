5 Things to Know About Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter is one of pop’s most enticing rising stars. She recently received a coveted slot on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and her latest album, emails i can’t send, has further bolstered her reputation in the music industry.

If you’re a little behind on Carpenter’s journey thus far, find five facts about the singer/songwriter, below.

1. She got her start on Disney Channel

Carpenter got her start on the Disney Channel show, Girl Meets World – which is an offshoot of the ’90s hit show Boy Meets World. Carpenter played Maya Hart opposite leading actress Rowan Blanchard. The show was enough to jumpstart Carpenter’s acting career and, subsequently, her shift into the music industry.

2. She was homeschooled

Like many child stars, Carpenter was homeschooled alongside her three older sisters. At age 10 she started posting cover videos of popular songs, including one of Taylor Swift’s “Picture to Burn,” which would later be played prior to her opening slot at Swift’s Eras tour (more on that, below).

3. She has been on Broadway

On top of her career on the small screen, Carpenter is no stranger to the stage. Carpenter was cast as Cady Heron in the musical version of Mean Girls in 2020.

“You only get these opportunities so many times in life,” she once told People. “You get so lucky when you get to create something new that’s never been done before, and you fall in love with it as you’re making it.”

4. She’s a strong storyteller

Carpenter flexes her storytelling chops on her 2022 album, emails i can’t send. Clearly inspired by Swift, Carpenter spares no detail in her tracks. She opts to be as candid as possible, relaying stories from her life in rich narratives.

5. She opened for Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour

Carpenter recently opened up for Swift at her limited run in Mexico City. “Trying to process this but alas i shant,” Carpenter wrote on Instagram, announcing her opening slot. “CANT WAIT TO JOIN THE ERAS TOUR IN LATIN AMERICA. thank u @taylorswift u the 1 :’) this is a dream come true.”

Photo: Courtesy of The Oriel Co.