Meryl Streep Performs Song Written by Sara Bareilles in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

In this week’s episode of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, Meryl Streep sang an original song called “Look For The Light.” The song was written by Grammy-winning artist Sara Bareilles with Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

In a press statement, Bareilles discussed the process of working on the hit series and creating the moody, Broadway-style track sung by Streep. “It was so easy to say yes to this invitation,” Bareilles said. “I love the delicious unpredictability of collaboration, and this was as joyful and undeniable as they come.”

“I am such a fan of the ‘Only Murders’ AND of Pasek & Paul, so the idea of writing together for the first time, especially to offer something to someone like Meryl Streep truly felt like a dream,” Bareilles continued. “Meryl was gentle and focused, and I loved her musicality and her willingness to share her process. Ashley Park’s glorious counter melody was added later, and I got goosebumps the first time I heard it. It truly couldn’t have been a more seamless experience – how lucky am I to be a part of it!”

Pasek and Paul also discussed the collaborative effort in a press statement of their own. “We were so fortunate to be able to create this song for the legendary Meryl Streep alongside her,” the duo behind the music of Dear Evan Hansen said. “As longtime fans of ‘ONLY MURDERS,’ Meryl, and Sara, this opportunity was basically the most perfectly algorithmic targeted ad someone could throw our way.

“Getting to shape this song around Meryl’s voice, and working together in the studio and on set, was a dream and we are three very lucky songwriters,” Pasek and Paul added. “Meryl not only amazed us with her usual brilliance and mastery of the craft but also inspired us with her humility and tireless work ethic. While it is unfair for someone to be so wonderful at everything, it’s a basic human truth that we all must reckon with!”

Streep joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building in its third season. She plays an actress aiding the show’s leads in solving the murder of a Hollywood action star played by Paul Rudd. Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for FLC