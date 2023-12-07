3 Songs You Didn’t Know Rodney Crowell Wrote For Other Artists

Having started his career strictly as a songwriter, Rodney Crowell‘s catalog has no shortage of tracks performed by other artists. From mid-tempo crooners from Mary Kay Place to smoldering metaphors performed by Johnny Cash, here are some songs you didn’t know were penned by country icon Rodney Crowell.

Written by Rodney Crowell

I treat him like a stallion

I treat him like a lamb

I treat him like a pot of gold

He treats me like a clown

He’ll be anybody’s darling

He’ll be anything but mine

Mary Kay Place was the first to release the Crowell-penned track “Anybody’s Darlin’ (Anything but Mine).” The despondent country track sees a woman throw her hands up at the unfairness of her one-sided relationship. I treat him like a pot of gold / He treats me like a clown, she sings. This track proves Crowell’s ability to step into other people’s shoes as a songwriter.

Written by Rodney Crowell

Well, first you gotta want to get off,

Bad enough to want to get on in the first place

And you better trust in your lady luck

Pray to God that she don’t give up on you right now

The 1979 release, “Bull Rider,” is a stunning character piece penned by Crowell. Johnny Cash was the lucky artist who got to perform this track. The song was similarly lucky to have fallen into Cash’s lap. No other country singer could have given this relatively simple song about hanging on tight to a bucking bull the gravitas the final recording has.

Written by Rodney Crowell

When you look at me

Like you don’t know me

And you talk to me

Like you’ve never met me

I can leave you alone if I try

If I tried I could tell you goodbye

Emmylou Harris shines on this smoky ode to self-empowerment. Crowell works his magic in the lyrics, creating a message we all need to hear if we’re deciding to leave a bad situation. If I wanted to / I could be long gone / And I don’t have to crawl.

