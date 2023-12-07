Christmas Comes Early With ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ Available For Rent: How to Watch

With a net worth of over $1 billion, Taylor Swift continues to prove her iconic status as she embarked on The Eras Tour, received Time’s 2023 Person of the Year award, and enjoys her time with boyfriend Travis Kelce. Simply put, 2023 was the year of Swift. Wanting to share her love for music with her fans, the singer even released her concert in movie theaters, letting people see her performance without spending hundreds, sometimes thousands, on a ticket. While the film still plays in theaters around the country, on December 13, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour comes to the comfort of one’s own home.

For dedicated fans, December 13 is a big day for Swift as it is her birthday. Wanting to celebrate her birthday with her fans, the singer announced the ability to rent her concert. “I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!” While making the announcement at the end of November, not many details were given about when and where fans could watch the concert.

When, Where, And How

Although the concert film remains in theaters until January, starting December 13, fans can rent the movie at home. But there is a catch. The day it releases, people in the United States, Canada, the United Kindom, and Ireland will be able to view the film. A day later, it expands to New Zealand and Australia. A week after that, fans in Austria, Switzerland, Mexico, Brazil, and Germany will be able to watch Swift perform from the comfort of their couch.

As for which platforms will carry the film for rent, it includes Apple TV, Vudu, Xfinity, Google Play, Prime Video, and YouTube. Basically, anywhere films are already available. For fans outside the current countries listed, The Eras Tour website promised that additional releases are coming soon. And for those who might have already seen it in theaters, the rentable copy comes with three songs not shown in theaters, making it a must-watch for Swifites.

Throughout its time in theaters, the concert film became a global success, much like her live performances. So far, the film raked in over $240 million worldwide, marking it the highest-grossing concert film in the United States.

