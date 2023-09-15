3 Songs You Didn’t Know Sam Cooke Wrote for Other Artists

There are many reasons why Sam Cooke is considered today to be one of the greatest singers of the 20th century. Perhaps the one that stands out the most is just how effortless the man’s sound was. It likely took hours of practice and perfection, but in the end, the result felt like a feather in the air.

Videos by American Songwriter

Cooke wasn’t just a singer. The man, who passed away too soon in a sordid, still mysterious course of events, also lent his talents to others. Below, we will dive into three such songs that Cooke helped compose for three musicians.

[RELATED: Behind the Mysterious Death of Sam Cooke]

These are three songs you likely didn’t know Sam Cooke wrote for other artists.

1. “Sho’ Miss You Baby,” Johnnie Morisette

Written by Sam Cooke, Edward Lyons

Released as a stand-alone single in 1962 (the B-side was Morisette’s song “Wildest Girl in Town”), “Sho’ Miss You Baby” came out on the record label Sam Cooke founded with J. W. Alexander, SAR Records. The outfit released gospel, soul, and pop music from 1959 to 1965.

Well, I sho’ miss you baby since a-you been gone

Yeah, I sho’ miss you baby since you been gone

Sho’ miss you baby! Sho’ miss you baby

I sho’ miss you baby since you been gone

2. “Nobody Loves Me Like You,” The Flamingos

Written by Sam Cooke

The Chicago-born doo-wop group The Flamingos released this Sam Cooke-penned song, “Nobody Loves Me Like You,” in 1960. Formed in 1953, the group was influential in the formation of other soulful vocal quartets and quintets. So much so that the group was inducted into the Rock % Roll Hall of Fame in 2001. Known for the song, “I Only Have Eyes for You,” the group also got a chance at this Cooke number written solely for them.

Whoa my darling, I just love you so

There’s one thing that I want you to know

And that’s no one can hold me like you

No one can kiss me like you

No one loves me like you do

3. “I’m Thankful,” Steve Alaimo with Riley Hampton Orchestra

Written by Sam Cooke, Steve Alaimo, J.W. Alexander

First released in the summer of 1961, this classic soul song was performed by American teen heartthrob Steve Alaimo. But you can just hear the spirit of Sam Cooke behind it all. That effortless, smiling, insightful tone. The storytelling, the amorous, loving hope. This song has Sam Cooke written all over it.

When my day is over

And the sun goes down

I don’t have to search for you

You’re always around

For this, for this, I’m thankful

So thankful

Photo by Ben Martin/Getty Images