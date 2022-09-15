Daily Discovery: The Womack Sisters Express Themselves on “Daily”

The Los Angeles-based trio The Womack Sisters are classic. Already.

It doesn’t matter that they’re contemporary, making music and releasing it now. They have that timeless feel. One reason for that is the combination of their indelible voices and the power-packed harmonies they create with them. Another part of that is their look, which harkens back to the beloved doo-wop girl groups of the ’60s. Truly, the members—Zeimani, BG, and Kucha—are not hard on the eyes.

But another part is the trio’s pedigree. They’re the granddaughters of the legendary songwriter and performer Sam Cooke, and daughters of renowned songwriters and producers Cecil and Linda Womack. And, well, the proverbial apples haven’t fallen far from the family tree.

Case in point, the trio’s latest single, “Daily,” a vocal-driven track as memorable as music, itself.

The song is written about another timeless aspect: love.

“‘Daily,'” says Zeimani, “is about extreme attraction, being so stimulated and turned on, moved in every way by someone that you want to give everything you have—your mind, heart, body, and soul—to that person.”

And the story behind the song?

It has to do with attraction, lust, adoration, and a deeply loving relationship.

“Meeting the sexiest man I’ve ever seen,” says Zeimani. “He was beautiful, buff, and strong, and his spirit pulled me in like a twister. My heart, body, and mind were with him making love. It never felt so good. This is dedicated to Mikhail, the love of my life.”

It may come as no surprise that Zeimani sums up her trio like this: “Sexy, soulful, empowering.”

What could be more important?

And Zeimani says she wants the song’s audience to feel energized by the new track.

“We want people to go after your thrill,” she says. “The things and people that make you happy and turned on. Fight for that.”

Each of the three members of The Womack Sisters says they got into songwriting naturally, early.

“The things I was going through made me want to write my emotions down,” says Zeimani. “And they turned into songs I was able to express myself fully.”

“At a young age,” says BG, “I remember sitting on the bathroom floor with my dad as he was writing a song he would ask me for my opinion and it made me feel important, that made me wanna write.”

“I saw the effect my parents’ songs had on their listeners,” says Kucha, “and I knew that when I became an artist I had to have control over that impact.”

And Zeimani’s favorite line in the trio’s new offering?

“My favorite line in ‘Daily,'” she says, “is: the time is now.”

Why?

“Because time is precious,” Zeimani says, “and why wait on a good thing?”

