The 5 Most Successful Winners of ‘The Voice’

NBC’s singing competition show, The Voice, garners millions of viewers each year, following the journey of the dozens of contestants as they hope to wow their coaches, including Kelly Clarkson to Blake Shelton, and earn to a chance at fame and fortune.

Videos by American Songwriter

One might wonder, who are the most successful winners of the past 20-plus seasons? Who are the singers that have taken their season crowns and gone on to earn fan adulation and acclaim beyond the gaze of the show? Let’s dive into that below.

[RELATED: Reba McEntire Extends Her Run with ‘The Voice’ For Season 25]

1. Brynn Cartelli

The now 20-year-old Massachusetts-born singer won season 14 of the show, with Team Kelly [Clarkson]. She was just 15 then, making her the youngest winner ever on the program. Since then, she opened for Clarkson on tour, garnered hundreds of thousands of social media followers, and released the popular single, “Secondhand Smoke.” Cartelli, who has amassed tens of millions of streams, was also nominated for a People’s Choice Award in 2018.

2. Cassadee Pope

The now-33-year-old, Florida-born singer won the third season of The Voice, on Team Blake [Shelton], becoming the show’s first female winner. Her debut album, Frame by Frame, hit No. 9 on the Billboard 200 upon its release. It also hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums. The Grammy nominee also boasts more than half a million Instagram followers.

3. Jordan Smith

The now-29-year-old Kentucky-born artist won season 9 of The Voice, on Team Adam [Levine]. In 2015, Smith made music history, holding both the No. 1 and No. 2 spot on the Hot Christian Songs chart. His debut LP, Something Beautiful, hit No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200. And his 2016 Christmas album hit No. 11. In 2022, Smith represented his home state in the singing show, American Song Contest, showing he’s still got it.

4. Danielle Bradbery

The winner of the show’s fourth season, Danielle Bradbery was the previous youngest winner, at just 16, before Cartelli won at 15. She spent the season on Team Blake [Shelton]. The now-26-year-old has had albums and songs chart on the Billboard Top 200 and Hot 100. Her song, “Sway,” has garnered tens of millions of streams. Bradbery’s track, “Goodbye Summer,” with Thomas Rhett hit No. 39 on the Billboard Hot Country chart, too. In 2019, she was nominated for a CMA Award and today she boasts around half-a-million Instagram followers.

5. Sawyer Fredericks

The winner of the eighth season of the show, Sawyer Fredericks made series records on iTunes with a whopping 14 songs in the iTunes Top 200 Singles Chart. He competed on Team Pharrell [Williams]. He was also the youngest male winner at just 16. More recently, the now-24-year-old has had two albums chart on the Billboard Top 200, including his 2015 self-titled LP.

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images