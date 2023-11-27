3 Songs You Didn’t Know Willie Nelson Wrote for Other Artists

If you had to record an album but had your pick of a co-writer, who would you choose? Yes, us, too. Willie Nelson. The country star, who recently turned a whopping 90 years old, has a perfect sonic touch. He’s a lyrical expert with more music knowledge than just about anyone (he was a DJ in the Pacific Northwest and Texas before turning into a star artist).

We thought it would be a help to dive into three songs that Nelson helped write for other artists before he even recorded them himself. So, let’s dive into these three songs.

“The Sound in Your Mind,” Johnny Rodriguez

While this song appeared on Willie Nelson’s 1976 album of the same name—and which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart—it was first released by Johnny Rodriguez on his 1975 LP Just Get Up And Close The Door. That record hit No. 5 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, making the song a hit for both artists. The song itself, performed by Rodriguez, hearkens to the old balladeers of country music. On it, he sings,

It’s a little too late

To start thinking about starting all over

I’d rather stay where I am

I can’t take another slam in the mind

I’ve been feeling a little bad

‘Cause I’ve been feeling a little better without you

It’s a little like rain but it’s a lot like a sunshiny day

“My Own Peculiar Way,” Perry Como with The Anita Kerr Quartet

Released on Perry Como’s 1965 album, The Scene Changes, this song by Nelson was later released on a 1969 record as the title track. Nelson’s My Own Peculiar Way album is also notable in that it was the first on which he used his now famous (and well-worn) acoustic guitar Trigger. For his record, Como wanted to exhibit a Nashville sound, so he employed country artists including Nelson and Chet Atkins for the LP. On his record, Como also covers Nelson’s “”Funny How Time Slips Away.” And on Como’s version of “My Own Peculiar Way,” he sings,

It would be a comfort to know you never doubt me

Even though I give you cause most every day

Sometimes I think that you’d be better off without me

Although I love you in my own peculiar way

“I Let My Mind Wander,” Ray Price

Originally released in 1967, this song was produced by Don Law but written by Nelson. Listening to Price’s crooning version of it, you can hear Nelson’s knack for personal storytelling. Bolstered by big strings and smooth melodies, Price sings about about his wandering, untrustworthy mind that seems to have a mind of its own when it comes to love. This song was also later released on Nelson’s 1969 album My Own Peculiar Way. On his version, Price sings over an acoustic guitar and piano,

I let my mind wonder

And what did it do?

It just kept right on goin’

Until it got back to you

I let my mind wonder

Can’t trust it one minute

It’s worst than a child

Disobeys without conscience

And it’s driving me wild

When I let my mind wonder

Photo: Disney / Jennifer Pottheiser