Kacey Musgraves Gets a Beer from Beto O’Rourke at ACL Fest and the Fans Go Wild

First, it was playing on stage with Willie Nelson, now it’s taking the stage and giving a beer to country star Kacey Musgraves.

What a life (and a campaign) for Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke.

During Musgraves’ headlining set on weekend two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Sunday (October 16), the 34-year-old country singer and songwriter stopped for a moment between tunes and said to the crowd, “Honestly, I could use a drink. Is there any beer or anything out there?”

Suddenly O’Rourke popped up on stage to give Musgraves a bottle of suds, saying nothing. As Musgraves held onto her six-string and took a few sips, the political candidate smiled and turned to wave at the cheering audience.

“That really hit the spot,” said the six-time Grammy Award-winning Musgraves as O’Rourke exited.

Fans raved and in a clip can be heard saying, “Oh my f—ing God!”

The audience began to cheer O’Rourke’s name even after he’d left the stage. Check out a clip of the exchange below.

The moment happened on the heels of Musgraves recently criticizing Texas junior Senator Ted Cruz during Weekend 1 of the ACL Fest, putting his name in a song lyric that was meant to display how Musgraves feels about the senator’s politics.

Musgraves’ fans noticed a new lyric added to her hit song, “High Horse,” during her performance at ACL on Sunday night (October 9) during her headlining set at weekend one of the Austin City Limits Music Festival. The disco-pop song is from her album Golden Hour.

It also happened in the wake of O’Rourke playing with Willie Nelson at Nelson’s annual July 4 show, joining in a rendition of the Outlaw singer’s “On The Road Again.” Nelson also played a benefit for O’Rourke in recent weeks.

