Former Security Guard for Diddy Speaks on Cassie Lawsuit

Just over a week after Cassie settled her sexual abuse lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, a former employee of the problematic music mogul has spoken out. This weekend, Roger Bonds, who previously served as Diddy’s head of security, took to Instagram to share some thoughts about the alleged abuse Cassie endured from Diddy, mentioning that he “saw it and was involved with for [years].”

“This is not meant to be threats or snitching or anything like that against Cassie or Diddy or anyone else,” Bonds wrote in a now-deleted post, according to Complex. “This is me telling my truth as I truly remember it for 2 reasons only, 1st because I have 4 daughters so on all dudes my truth as I seen it, saw it, and was involved with for yrs.”

Looks like Diddy's head off security. Roger Bonds is ready to speak out. pic.twitter.com/NL5EAKdRaX — The Fourth Corner (@fourthcornertv) November 26, 2023

Additionally, in the caption of the aforementioned post, Bonds also emphasized how he had remained quiet on the subject for a long time.

“IM WILLING TO TELL MY [TRUTH] BECAUSE FOR SO MANY YRS I WAS QUIET,” he said. “Nothing matters now but FAMILY.”

In the suit, Cassie alleged that she suffered sexual, physical, and domestic abuse at the hands of Diddy. In one portion, she noted that Bonds was a witness to Diddy stomping on her in 2009, as Bonds had made efforts to intervene and stop the assault. Though the monetary value of the settlement was not made public, Cassie released a statement along with the news of the settlement.



“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” she said. “I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support.”



Along with this, Diddy’s team released a statement of their own, insisting that the decision to settle was not an admission of guilt.



“Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing,” Diddy’s legal team wrote. “Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes [Cassie] the best.”



Since the initial suit was filed, more alleged victims have come forward with abuse allegations against Diddy.

