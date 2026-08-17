3 Southern Rock Songs From the 1970s That Turned Regional Pride Into Radio Gold

The 1970s were definitely the heyday of Southern rock, and so many remarkable songs and albums dropped during that decade that made the genre what it is today. Many songs in the Southern rock genre were all about regional pride, loving one’s home state, or celebrating the people from a particular region in the Southern US. The following three songs fit that bill, and they were also pretty hefty radio hits, too. Let’s take a look!

“Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd from ‘Second Helping’ (1974)

Play video

Well, there was no way I’d leave this song off this particular list. “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd is the poster child of regional pride songs that became radio hits. This iconic bluesy Southern rock tune dropped in 1974. In no time, it was a massive hit, and it remains the band’s highest-charting song. “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also hit No. 6 on the Canadian charts.

Videos by American Songwriter

“The South’s Gonna Do It (Again)” by The Charlie Daniels Band from ‘Fire On The Mountain’ (1974)

Play video

When one thinks of The Charlie Daniels Band, one often thinks of “The Devil Went Down To Georgia”. But this country rock outfit had quite a few hits, one being the Southern rock jam “The South’s Gonna Do It (Again)”. This anthemic ode to Southern rock bands and music references a ton of iconic outfits, from Lynyrd Skynyrd to ZZ Top to The Marshall Tucker Band and more. It’s more of an ode to music than a specific place. But, considering Southern rock is all about regional pride, one could see this song as an ode to the American South and the amazing music it produces. “The South’s Gonna Do It (Again)” peaked at No. 29 on the Hot 100 chart.

“Mississippi Queen” by Mountain from ‘Climbing!’ (1970)

Play video

This song is about one particular woman from Mississippi. But one could easily see this song by Mountain as an ode to the Eagle State and the ladies that come from there. The Southern rock jam “Mississippi Queen” was the band’s most successful single of the 1970s, peaking at No. 21 on the Hot 100 chart.

Photo by Ronald van Caem/Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns