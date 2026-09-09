3 Surf Rock Songs From the 1970s You’d Never Skip on the Radio

Surf rock was alive and well in the 1970s. While the 1960s may have been the golden age heyday for the style, the 1970s kept things going with waves of songs. And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below.

We wanted to explore three tracks from back in the day that keep us on our surfboards and wanting more from the oceans. Indeed, these are three surf rock songs from the 1970s you won’t change the radio dial for.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Surf’s Up” by The Beach Boys from ‘Surf’s Up’ (1971)

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If there was one group that personified surf rock, it was The Beach Boys. The SoCal-born band brought music fans glorious, sunny harmonies and songs about the beach, the surf, the waves, and dancing with your teenage crush before taking your parents’ car home on a school night. But there was always something about the group’s bright sound. It just always seemed to resemble the sunny region they were from. The music transported you to a place where palm trees waved and salt water lapped on the sand. Such is the case with the group’s 1971 tune, “Surf’s Up”, from the LP of the same name.

“Rock Lobster” by The B-52’s from ‘The B-52’s’ (1979)

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At first glance, you might not think that this Athens, Georgia-born band was a surf rock powerhouse, but when it comes to “Rock Lobster” by The B-52’s, the tune most definitely fits the bill. Just listen to that guitar! It makes anyone within earshot think they should be in swimming trunks on the way to the boardwalk. There is just something about the echo, the vibe of it. It almost feels like water breaking against the rocks. And then as it plays, you find yourself dancing like your bare feet are in the cool sand. Yes, there is no resisting the song’s surf rock power!

“Beer Can Beach” by Surf Punks from ‘Surf Punks’ (1979)

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While the Surf Punks may not be a household name like the other two bands on this list, the group’s 1979 song, “Beer Can Beach”, surely should make your next surf rock playlist. It’s a romp. It’s a song that’s all about fun. Remember fun? It’s something you should put on your cell phone schedule once in a while. And if you ever need any help with that, just look to this tune. It’s all about cutting loose on the shores of your favorite hangout.

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